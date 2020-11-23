“The world's leading manufacturers use roll-to-roll production, an innovative process successfully demonstrated by the SolarWindow team today. Importantly, this roll-to-roll processing marks a significant advancement in our mission to enable commercial manufacturing in the United States and Asia,” stated Mr. Jay S. Bhogal, Chairman and CEO, SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW), today announced that for the first time ever, the Company has successfully produced its electricity-generating flexible glass using roll-to-roll processing, a high-speed method typical to commercial manufacturing of tinted window films, digital displays, printed electronics, and semiconductors. As thin as a business card, flexible sheets of SolarWindow TM electricity-generating glass generate power from sunlight and indoor artificial light, and are under development to electrify windows and otherwise passive surfaces on commercial buildings, automotive, aerospace, marine and other products.

Today’s news is especially timely with the Company’s recent addition of several strategic hires and expansion of U.S. operations to Asia through newly established SolarWindow offices in Seoul, South Korea. The region is home to some of the world’s most advanced-technology manufacturers of next-generation electronics, building materials, electric vehicles, and commercial transportation systems -- a natural fit with the Company’s proprietary LiquidElectricity coatings for films, glass, and plastics, using high speed roll-to-roll processing.

The SolarWindow breakthrough announced today was made possible when multiple layers of the Company’s LiquidElectricity coatings were first applied onto ultra-thin flexible glass and then processed using precision lasers and a roll-to-roll system, in ongoing work underway at the U.S. Department of Energy’s, National Renewable Energy Labs in Golden, Colorado through a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement.

Today’s announcement marks the first-ever such technical achievement to date on roll-to-roll processing at the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in Golden, Colorado.

These highly technical advances include significant enhancements to managing materials processing through the roll-to-roll system when creating electricity-generating glass, specifically better travel and conveyance, accurate registration, greater edge position control, and improved precision during the process.