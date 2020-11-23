Premier Health Announces the Appointment of Sylvain Charbonneau as its New CFO

“We are very excited to have Sylvain Charbonneau join Premier Health. He will be a close advisor to me and an important member of the Corporation’s senior leadership team as we continue to expand and execute our growth strategy,” said Martin Legault, Chief Executive Officer. “We are confident that his leadership, finance and accounting experience will benefit Premier Health and its shareholders. I look forward to developing a close and productive working relationship with Sylvain,” he added.

MONTREAL, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health of America Inc. (formerly known as Physinorth Acquisition Corporation Inc.) (TSXV: PHA) (the “ Corporation ” or “ Premier Health ”), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, today announced the appointment of Sylvain Charbonneau to serve as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective November 23, 2020.

Over the past 10 years, Mr. Charbonneau has held the position of Chief Financial Officer in manufacturing companies operating internationally, including Transtex / E-Smart Control since 2016. From 2005 to 2010, Mr. Charbonneau was part of the Corporate Finance team at Deloitte in Montreal as Vice-President where he carried out several M&A transactions as well as several large financings. From 1997 to 2005, he was a partner in a consulting firm where he worked on several large international investment projects, including phase 2 of the Alouette aluminum smelter, as well as several other projects in the fine chemicals, petrochemicals, aluminum processing, distributed power generation and various other high value-added sectors. He holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Sherbrooke and an MBA from the University of Montreal (HEC).



Mr. Charbonneau is replacing Joseph Cianci who will continue acting as a board member and will be involved in the transition ahead. The board of directors takes this opportunity to thank Mr. Cianci for his long involvement with the Corporation and his key role in the recent qualifying transaction.

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of staffing and outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary PSweb platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper and more accessible care services.

