Cannabix Technologies to Beta Test Marijuana Breathalyzer with Occupational Health Clinic in Southern California to Meet Workplace Drug Testing Needs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (the “Company or Cannabix”) developer of the Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace, is pleased to report that it plans to begin beta testing its version 3.0 THC Breath Analyzer (“THCBA”) in southern California with an occupational health care provider located in Newport Beach. Cannabix expects to deliver its latest version of the THCBA to Alipour Medical Centre early in the new year. Alipour Medical Centre provides drug and alcohol testing services to a number of local employers in the state. The THCBA is an ideal device for employers and other markets who are seeking a way to quickly, easily and non-invasively test for recent use of ∆9-tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) - the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes impairment. Cannabix will be seeking additional organizations for beta testing and welcomes interested parties to contact us via our website (cannabixtechnologies.com).

Employers everywhere are struggling with the limitations of current drug testing technology in identifying recent use of marijuana that may be causing impairment during work hours and differentiating this from recreational and medical use during nonwork hours/days.

The Cannabix device allows for more relevant THC detection from breath allowing employers to create an onsite regiment whereby they can perform pre-access testing for recent use of marijuana before and during work hours, instead of testing for drug use when employees are not at work. Cannabix will be beta testing its device in order to continue training the device’s machine learning database and improve user experience through testing feedback. The THCBA has been built to provide easy to understand screen prompts for the positive and negative detection of THC in breath in a portable manner, and can be administered without extensive training.

Current forms of testing for marijuana use can identify THC ranging from minutes to days prior to actual use, making it impossible to show the difference between the two. Studies¹ have shown that breath is a better indicator of impairment than saliva, blood, or urine because THC is present in breath for a relatively short period of time (1-3 hours); whereas, it is excreted at detectable levels in other body fluids for many hours, days, or even weeks after smoking. This short time period of detection in breath aligns with the peak impairment window.