 

Stingray Music Heralds Holiday Season With Curated Christmas Channels

  • More than 100 individually curated Christmas channels will be available on the Stingray Music app, online and TV

  • Channels include Best Christmas Songs of All Time, Holiday Office Party, Christmas Crooners, A Very Punk-Rock Christmas and many more

MONTREAL, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Music, the streaming arm of music, media, and technology company Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), has announced over 100 individually curated Christmas channels to get you in the mood for the holiday season.

Stingray Music’s holiday channels will be perfect for every occasion, from rocking around the Christmas tree to those quiet winter nights sat around the fire. The channels range from Best Christmas Songs of All Time, the playlist you'll need this Christmas with favorites like Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas” and Wham!’s “Last Christmas”, to Christmas Party and the nostalgic classics of Christmas Crooners.

For a truly unique soundtrack to your holiday this year, why not explore the dozens of special channels, each catering for every kind of music fan. A Very Punk-Rock Christmas — featuring “I want you for Christmas” from Cheap Trick — will have everyone head-banging at the dinner table, or get yourself moving with Soulful Holiday, including Aretha Franklin’s “Winter Wonderland”. Other special channel include Hot Country Christmas, Reggae for the Holidays, Electronic Christmas and Merry Indie Christmas.

Stingray Music’s holiday channels will also be available via linear TV and FAST channels. Starting November 1, the linear TV channels carried by partners like Altice, AT&T, Bell and TELUS will offer Holiday Favourites (CA), Franco Fêtes (CA) and Holiday Hits (US) throughout the Christmas period. FAST channels, available through Stingray’s partners such as LG, XUMO, and Comcast, will feature channels like Greatest Holiday Hits and Hot Country Christmas.

Stingray Music Holiday Playlists (examples):

Best Christmas Songs of All Time
Christmas: Essential Favorites
Christmas Party
Cozy Christmas Pop
Holiday Office Party
Classical Christmas
Baroque Christmas
Hot Country Christmas
Merry Indie Christmas
Smooth Jazz Christmas
Christmas Crooners
Christmas Around the World
Reggae for the Holidays
Soulful Holidays
A Very Punk-Rock Christmas

TV – Linear, TV App​
Holiday Favourites (Canada)
Franco Fêtes (Canada) ​
Holiday Hits (US/LATAM)
Holiday Favorites (US)
Felices Fiesta (US/LATAM)

TV – FAST Channels​
Greatest Holiday Hits
Hot Country Christmas

About Stingray
Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.

About Stingray Music
Stingray Music is a multiplatform music service deployed across the world and currently included in the service offering of many digital cable TV, satellite TV, OTT, and IPTV distributors. Its wide range of expertly curated channels covers all popular and niche music genres. Stingray Music is offered as audio television channels, a mobile app, and a web player. For more information: www.stingray.com/music.

For more information, please contact:

Mathieu Péloquin
Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications
Stingray
1 514-664-1244, ext. 2362
mpeloquin@stingray.com




Stingray Music Heralds Holiday Season With Curated Christmas Channels More than 100 individually curated Christmas channels will be available on the Stingray Music app, online and TVChannels include Best Christmas Songs of All Time, Holiday Office Party, Christmas Crooners, A Very Punk-Rock Christmas and many more …

