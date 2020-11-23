Stingray Music Heralds Holiday Season With Curated Christmas Channels

Stingray Music’s holiday channels will be perfect for every occasion, from rocking around the Christmas tree to those quiet winter nights sat around the fire. The channels range from Best Christmas Songs of All Time , the playlist you'll need this Christmas with favorites like Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas” and Wham!’s “Last Christmas”, to Christmas Party and the nostalgic classics of Christma s Crooners.

MONTREAL, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Music, the streaming arm of music, media, and technology company Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), has announced over 100 individually curated Christmas channels to get you in the mood for the holiday season.

For a truly unique soundtrack to your holiday this year, why not explore the dozens of special channels, each catering for every kind of music fan. A Very Punk-Rock Christmas — featuring “I want you for Christmas” from Cheap Trick — will have everyone head-banging at the dinner table, or get yourself moving with Soulful Holiday, including Aretha Franklin’s “Winter Wonderland”. Other special channel include Hot Country Christmas, Reggae for the Holidays, Electronic Christmas and Merry Indie Christmas.

Stingray Music’s holiday channels will also be available via linear TV and FAST channels. Starting November 1, the linear TV channels carried by partners like Altice, AT&T, Bell and TELUS will offer Holiday Favourites (CA), Franco Fêtes (CA) and Holiday Hits (US) throughout the Christmas period. FAST channels, available through Stingray’s partners such as LG, XUMO, and Comcast, will feature channels like Greatest Holiday Hits and Hot Country Christmas.

Stingray Music Holiday Playlists (examples):

Best Christmas Songs of All Time

Christmas: Essential Favorites

Christmas Party

Cozy Christmas Pop

Holiday Office Party

Classical Christmas

Baroque Christmas

Hot Country Christmas

Merry Indie Christmas

Smooth Jazz Christmas

Christmas Crooners

Christmas Around the World

Reggae for the Holidays

Soulful Holidays

A Very Punk-Rock Christmas

TV – Linear, TV App​

Holiday Favourites (Canada)

Franco Fêtes (Canada) ​

Holiday Hits (US/LATAM)

Holiday Favorites (US)

Felices Fiesta (US/LATAM)

TV – F AST Channels​

Greatest Holiday Hits

Hot Country Christmas



