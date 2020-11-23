MIAX PEARL Equities Completes Rollout of All NMS Symbols

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), the parent holding company of MIAX, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald securities exchanges (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), today announced that MIAX PEARL Equities completed its rollout of all NMS symbols on November 20, 2020. MIAX PEARL Equities launched live trading on September 29, 2020, with the symbol NTGR, and took a phased approach to adding additional symbols since that time.

Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MIH, said, "We are extremely pleased with the progress that MIAX PEARL Equities has made since launch and excited to see increasing participation from a diverse group of member firms. We took a disciplined, phased approach to our rollout to ensure that member firm readiness and system reliability were aligned, and now look forward to working closely with our member firms to build out the next round of functionality." Continued Gallagher, "I could not be more proud of our team members for the level of focus and commitment that they showed towards launching our first cash equities exchange, all while having to navigate a remote work environment over the past eight months."