ZoomInfo Named by The Boston Globe as a Top Place to Work for 2020

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts, in the 13th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe. The Top Places to Work 2020 issue was published at the Globe's Top Places website and in Globe Magazine last week.

With nearly one-third of its 1,600-plus employees based in Waltham, Mass., ZoomInfo ranked 20th in the Large Company category, just ahead of Drift and Mimecast.

“It’s an honor for our workplace to be recognized by an organization as prestigious as The Boston Globe,” said Alyssa Lahar, ZoomInfo’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “We’re proud of the workplace culture that we’ve cultivated, with recent efforts focused on promoting diversity and inclusion, giving back as a team to our communities, and prioritizing our employees’ well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our employees’ attitudes, enthusiasm, and creativity will help us continue to create an engaging culture where everyone can thrive.”

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.

“This was a particularly challenging year to be a great place to work, and the companies that made our list went above and beyond to keep their employees safe, engaged, and cared for,” said Katie Johnston, the Globe’s Top Places to Work editor. “From offering help with childcare to making the workplace more equitable and holding virtual talent shows, these employers showed that the best get better in times of crisis.”

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 80,000 individuals at 285 Massachusetts organizations. The winners share a few key traits, including offering progressive benefits, giving their employees a voice, and encouraging them to have some fun while they’re at it.

Top Places to Work online extras include sortable rankings and features, such as showcasing companies that are going the extra mile to make their workplaces more equitable and to help employees connect with one another, and their communities, during the pandemic. All can be found at Globe.com/TopPlaces. Readers can follow the news on Twitter at #workboston.

To learn more about career opportunities at ZoomInfo, please visit www.zoominfo.com/about/careers.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 15,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of contacts. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

About Boston Globe Media Partners LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC provides news and information, entertainment, opinion and analysis through its multimedia properties. BGMP includes The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT and Globe Direct.

