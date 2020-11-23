Entravision Launches New Audio Streaming Hub, El Botón

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, today announced the launch of its new streaming destination, El Botón. Listeners can now stream their favorite Entravision radio shows and stations directly on their mobile phones or desktops by visiting elboton.com .

El Botón offers listeners access to top Spanish radio influencers all in a single destination. Through the simple click of a button, users can choose from 34 radio stations across 10 different formats. Begin the morning with positive messages from Alex “El Genio” Lucas or the laugh out loud comedy of El Flaco y Su Pandilla and The Shoboy Show. During the mid-day, take a break with the humorous renditions of El Show de Piolín, and in the late afternoon and evening enjoy the parody comedy of El Show de Erazno y La Chokolata. In addition to the online platform, Entravision will be introducing an El Botón mobile app in early 2021 with live chat, podcasts, playlists and social media channels.

“We are extremely excited to launch El Botón and provide all fans of Latino music with the ability to stream our award-winning content from the ease of their home computer or mobile device,” said Juan Saldívar, Entravision’s Chief Digital, Strategy and Accountability Officer. “The world of radio is quickly evolving, and it is no longer required to be in your car to listen to your favorite radio show. Streaming and digital radio is the wave of the future, and El Botón will provide audiences with greater listening flexibility anytime, anywhere.”

Audio listening is growing across multiple platforms, particularly amongst Hispanic Americans. In the most recent Nielsen Total Audience Report1, greater than one-third, or 37 percent, of Hispanic Americans report spending more time listening to radio since the onset of COVID-19, and, in particular, more time listening on their mobile phones, computers or smart speakers.

“We are regularly adapting and evolving our digital offerings to meet the needs of our audiences,” said Jessica Martinez, Entravision’s General Manager, U.S. Digital. “We are confident the launch of our new streaming platform El Botón will meet this demand.”

In celebration of the launch of El Botón, now through December 3rd consumers can win $500 through a special “Artist of the Day” cross promotion on elboton.com and El Show de Alex “El Genio” Lucas. Find the “Artist of the Day” posted daily on elboton.com, then listen to Alex “El Genio” Lucas each morning. When Alex “El Genio” Lucas plays one of that artist’s songs on his program, the 10th caller instantly wins the prize. Please visit here for the full contest rules.

Entravision is a diversified global marketing, technology, and media company serving clients throughout the United States and in more than 20 countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Our dynamic portfolio of services includes cutting-edge, proprietary marketing technologies and platforms, along with leading media and marketing audience-centric assets in the U.S., including 54 television stations and 48 Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, award-winning talent. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. In addition to broadcast, we offer mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms, which allow advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms to identify the ideal combination of creative assets, audience targeting, and pricing. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol: EVC. Learn more about all of our marketing, media, and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

