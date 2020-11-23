 

Entravision Launches New Audio Streaming Hub, El Botón

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.11.2020, 15:15  |  38   |   |   

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, today announced the launch of its new streaming destination, El Botón. Listeners can now stream their favorite Entravision radio shows and stations directly on their mobile phones or desktops by visiting elboton.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005486/en/

El Botón offers listeners access to top Spanish radio influencers all in a single destination. Through the simple click of a button, users can choose from 34 radio stations across 10 different formats. Begin the morning with positive messages from Alex “El Genio” Lucas or the laugh out loud comedy of El Flaco y Su Pandilla and The Shoboy Show. During the mid-day, take a break with the humorous renditions of El Show de Piolín, and in the late afternoon and evening enjoy the parody comedy of El Show de Erazno y La Chokolata. In addition to the online platform, Entravision will be introducing an El Botón mobile app in early 2021 with live chat, podcasts, playlists and social media channels.

“We are extremely excited to launch El Botón and provide all fans of Latino music with the ability to stream our award-winning content from the ease of their home computer or mobile device,” said Juan Saldívar, Entravision’s Chief Digital, Strategy and Accountability Officer. “The world of radio is quickly evolving, and it is no longer required to be in your car to listen to your favorite radio show. Streaming and digital radio is the wave of the future, and El Botón will provide audiences with greater listening flexibility anytime, anywhere.”

Audio listening is growing across multiple platforms, particularly amongst Hispanic Americans. In the most recent Nielsen Total Audience Report1, greater than one-third, or 37 percent, of Hispanic Americans report spending more time listening to radio since the onset of COVID-19, and, in particular, more time listening on their mobile phones, computers or smart speakers.

“We are regularly adapting and evolving our digital offerings to meet the needs of our audiences,” said Jessica Martinez, Entravision’s General Manager, U.S. Digital. “We are confident the launch of our new streaming platform El Botón will meet this demand.”

In celebration of the launch of El Botón, now through December 3rd consumers can win $500 through a special “Artist of the Day” cross promotion on elboton.com and El Show de Alex “El Genio” Lucas. Find the “Artist of the Day” posted daily on elboton.com, then listen to Alex “El Genio” Lucas each morning. When Alex “El Genio” Lucas plays one of that artist’s songs on his program, the 10th caller instantly wins the prize. Please visit here for the full contest rules.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global marketing, technology, and media company serving clients throughout the United States and in more than 20 countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Our dynamic portfolio of services includes cutting-edge, proprietary marketing technologies and platforms, along with leading media and marketing audience-centric assets in the U.S., including 54 television stations and 48 Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, award-winning talent. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. In addition to broadcast, we offer mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms, which allow advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms to identify the ideal combination of creative assets, audience targeting, and pricing. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol: EVC. Learn more about all of our marketing, media, and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

1 Nielsen Total Audience Report, August 2020.

Entravision Communications (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Entravision Launches New Audio Streaming Hub, El Botón Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, today announced the launch of its new streaming destination, El Botón. Listeners can now stream their favorite Entravision radio shows and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Pfizer Doses First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating anti-TFPI Investigational Therapy, ...
Better World Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional ...
The Notices Convening the General Meetings of Peugeot S.A. Shareholders on January 4, 2021 Have ...
New Report Reveals How the Covid Crisis Could Set Back a Generation of Women in Business
XL Fleet Expects its Largest Partner to Double Orders in 2021
BIOMARIN 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
IGC Reports Financial Results for September 30, 2020 Quarter and Start of Phase 1 Cannabinoid ...
Amazon Offers New Ways to Track, Receive and Pick Up Holiday Orders to Keep this Holiday Season ...
CoStar Group Agrees to Acquire Homesnap, a Digital Residential Real Estate Solutions Provider Used ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Entravision’s Shoboy Show Now Syndicated in Salt Lake City, Utah
09.11.20
Entravision Announces the Appointment of Juan Saldívar as Chief Digital, Strategy and Accountability Officer
05.11.20
Entravision Communications Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results