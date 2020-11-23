 

This Thanksgiving, Pluto TV and CBS Serve up a Slate of Iconic & Classic Television

On November 24th, in time for the ultimate comfort food holiday weekend, Pluto TV is dishing up some of the most iconic, classic series in the history of television, free to stream, all day, every day. Pluto TV is the ultimate destination this holiday season where viewers can visit yesteryear with a best-in-class streaming lineup that includes Happy Days, Family Ties, The Love Boat, Wings, The Beverly Hillbillies, Mission: Impossible, Laverne & Shirley, and Mork & Mindy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005617/en/

Pluto TV and CBS Serve up a Slate of Iconic & Classic Television (Photo: Business Wire)

Pluto TV and CBS Serve up a Slate of Iconic & Classic Television (Photo: Business Wire)

In a year that has been challenging for so many across the globe, Pluto TV is bringing the joy, love and laughter that is synonymous with these series from an unforgettable era and inviting viewers to escape with their favorite characters and stories that shaped a generation of television.

All of Pluto TV’s new channels that will be available to stream for free on November 24th include:

 

 

Happy Days
 Ayyyy! Flashback to simpler (and funnier) times with the 24/7 channel that brings you three classic sitcoms created by the legendary Garry Marshall.
Titles include: Happy Days (11 seasons), Laverne & Shirley (8 seasons), and Mork & Mindy (4 seasons).

 

 

Wings
 Welcome to Nantucket and thank you for choosing Sandpiper Air. Watch Tim Daly, Steven Weber, Crystal Bernard, Thomas Haden Church, and Tony Shaloub in the hit sitcom from the creators of Cheers, 24 hours a day (8 seasons).

 

 

Family Ties
 The Emmy-winning sitcom that defined the ‘80s and made Michael J. Fox a superstar is now streaming on Pluto TV all day, every day. Also starring Meredith Baxter, Michael Gross, Justine Bateman, and Tina Yothers (7 seasons).

 

 

The Love Boat
 Come aboard, we’re expecting you. The crew of the S.S. Pacific Princess is here for you and their all-star passengers 24 hours a day on the one channel that brings you the iconic TV classic (9 seasons).

