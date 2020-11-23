This Thanksgiving, Pluto TV and CBS Serve up a Slate of Iconic & Classic Television
On November 24th, in time for the ultimate comfort food holiday weekend, Pluto TV is dishing up some of the most iconic, classic series in the history of television, free to stream, all day, every day. Pluto TV is the ultimate destination this holiday season where viewers can visit yesteryear with a best-in-class streaming lineup that includes Happy Days, Family Ties, The Love Boat, Wings, The Beverly Hillbillies, Mission: Impossible, Laverne & Shirley, and Mork & Mindy.
Pluto TV and CBS Serve up a Slate of Iconic & Classic Television (Photo: Business Wire)
In a year that has been challenging for so many across the globe, Pluto TV is bringing the joy, love and laughter that is synonymous with these series from an unforgettable era and inviting viewers to escape with their favorite characters and stories that shaped a generation of television.
All of Pluto TV’s new channels that will be available to stream for free on November 24th include:
