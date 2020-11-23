 

LivaNova to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), a market-leading medical technology company, today announced Damien McDonald, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in discussions at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place November 30 – December 3.

A pre-recorded discussion with LivaNova and Piper Sandler will be available to all interested parties at 10 a.m. Eastern on Monday, November 23 via the Investor Relations section of the LivaNova website at www.livanova.com. The recording will remain accessible for 90 days. LivaNova will participate in conference meetings by invitation on Thursday, December 3.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology and innovation company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through innovative medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 4,000 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning our goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding participation in upcoming events. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

