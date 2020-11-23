e.l.f. Cosmetics Teams Up with Loserfruit, One of the Biggest Female Gamers, to Connect with a New Generation of Fans

e.l.f. Cosmetics is championing female empowerment in a new digital frontier, venturing into video gaming to reach millions of passionate Gen Zs, who are less likely to engage in mainstream media. e.l.f. is teaming up with Loserfruit (Kathleen Belsten), a superstar creator who found fame on Twitch and has also built a strong following across multiple social platforms including YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. Loserfruit (Lufu) will provide her audience – both females and males – with engaging, platform-native content that integrates her favorite cosmetic and skincare products from e.l.f.

Loserfruit, who has the second largest Twitch following globally for a female gamer. (Photo: Business Wire)

More than 6.1 million individuals, disproportionately Gen Z, log onto the Twitch platform daily, watching live content, and engaging with their favorite creators. In all, they consume an incredible 1.7 billion hours of live content per month (source TwitchTracker.com). In a recent online social survey conducted by e.l.f. Cosmetics, over 70% of e.l.f. fans responded that they play video games, and 65% like to watch gamers play on platforms like Twitch and YouTube.

Lufu established her profile playing the popular video game Fortnite, on Twitch. The Australia-based, 27-year-old has the second largest Twitch following globally for a female gamer (according to Lineups.com) and has amassed over 8M followers across Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter.

Lufu is passionate about using her profile to support other female gamers in the male-dominated gaming world, and together with e.l.f. she will be unveiling e.l.f. U (University) in early 2021. This initiative will be centered on e.l.f.’s purpose pillar of Empowering Others. In addition to connecting with her female fans, she will also use her platform to introduce e.l.f. products to her male fans who may have not previously considered skincare and cosmetics.

“Fans respond to Lufu’s passion and her genuine, relatable persona,” says Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer at e.l.f. Beauty. “We believe this makes her an ideal partner for e.l.f.’s mission of providing inclusive, positive, and energetic beauty to our global beauty-verse.”

The Lufu and e.l.f. collaboration kicks off with a YouTube clip featuring Lufu and includes a makeup tutorial with e.l.f.’s Global Makeup Artist, Anna Bynum.