 

Orange Business Services Forms Global Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services to Accelerate Customers’ Innovation in the Cloud

Orange Business Services has announced a global strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation and leverage the benefits of the cloud to adapt quicker to market changes and user needs.

Enterprises will now have access to a one-stop-shop for all their Orange and AWS requirements through their trusted point of contact.

Orange and AWS will work together to deliver new solutions in the areas of modernization and migration, data analytics, innovation and security, resulting in new products and services to fast-track customers’ journeys to the cloud. As part of this agreement, a dedicated Cloud Center of Excellence will be built on AWS, coordinating joint development of an extensive training and certification program for more than 3,000 Orange Business Services cloud, cybersecurity, digital and data experts.

Enterprises will now have access to a one-stop-shop for all their Orange and AWS requirements through their trusted point of contact. Orange has deep strengths across consultancy, cybersecurity and connectivity through to cloud native applications. This removes multivendor complexity for Orange customers and allows them to speed up their digital transformation and explore future innovations that enhance cloud applications on AWS.

As part of its ongoing plan to reinvent its operator model, Orange has also invested heavily in cloud native skills and tools to allow customers to take full advantage of on-demand delivery, flexibility, and higher-level services, including resiliency and cost optimization.

Future proofing the cloud for digital transformation
 Enterprise customers can rely on Orange to standardize, scale and optimize applications for their AWS environments to speed up innovation cycles, reduce risks and increase efficiency.

Christope Gervais, CTO of NowCP, a customer of Orange Business Services commented: “Thanks to Orange Business Services’ cloud expertise, it took NowCP less than three months to migrate its digital trading services to AWS. Our challenge is to develop and operate with limited staff and resources. Meanwhile, we strive to provide our members with the most innovating trading service: highly efficient trading in a secure environment, compliant with strict regulation. Working with Orange Business Services and AWS, NowCP can now focus even more on driving business value. Orange Business Services has a proven track record in implementing DevSecOps approach, and AWS is unparalleled in terms of cloud ecosystem. The result is outstanding; we have reduced our infrastructure costs by 30% while delivering faster new products and features releases.”

