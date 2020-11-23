Comtech Awarded $175.1 Million Contract for Statewide Next Generation 9-1-1 Technologies and Services

November 23, 2020 -- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure and highly reliable location, public safety, navigation and communication technologies, announced that its Safety & Security Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, was awarded a statewide contract valued up to $175.1 million to design, deploy, and operate Next Generation 9-1-1 (“NG9-1-1”) services for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The total contract value includes multi-year contract extension options. The Commonwealth initially funded the contract at $137.4 million, of which Comtech expects to record $111.6 million as a booking during its second quarter of fiscal 2021.

The competitively awarded contract is for implementation of Comtech’s NG9-1-1 services that will provide citizens with advanced communication capabilities when calling for emergency services, including police, fire and emergency medical services. Through use of Comtech’s Next Generation Core Services (“NGCS”), the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will be able to offer a seamless, coordinated and efficient NG9-1-1 system to all the Commonwealth’s local 9-1-1 centers. “We are pleased to work with Comtech to continue to evolve emergency services in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Randy Padfield, Director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. “Our goal is to continue to provide the citizens of Pennsylvania the best possible 9-1-1 services.”