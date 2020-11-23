 

Comtech Awarded $175.1 Million Contract for Statewide Next Generation 9-1-1 Technologies and Services

November 23, 2020 -- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure and highly reliable location, public safety, navigation and communication technologies, announced that its Safety & Security Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, was awarded a statewide contract valued up to $175.1 million to design, deploy, and operate Next Generation 9-1-1 (“NG9-1-1”) services for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The total contract value includes multi-year contract extension options. The Commonwealth initially funded the contract at $137.4 million, of which Comtech expects to record $111.6 million as a booking during its second quarter of fiscal 2021.

The competitively awarded contract is for implementation of Comtech’s NG9-1-1 services that will provide citizens with advanced communication capabilities when calling for emergency services, including police, fire and emergency medical services. Through use of Comtech’s Next Generation Core Services (“NGCS”), the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will be able to offer a seamless, coordinated and efficient NG9-1-1 system to all the Commonwealth’s local 9-1-1 centers. “We are pleased to work with Comtech to continue to evolve emergency services in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Randy Padfield, Director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. “Our goal is to continue to provide the citizens of Pennsylvania the best possible 9-1-1 services.”

“We are honored that Comtech has been entrusted with this important work to enable statewide access to highly reliable advanced communication systems for emergency services for the citizens of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. With this award, we will bring our market-leading solutions and the highest performance and reliability standards to support Pennsylvanians with mission-critical emergency services,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. Comtech’s highly reliable technologies enable the successful handling of over five million 9-1-1 calls and texts each month. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. For more information about Comtech’s 9-1-1 products and services, visit www.comtech911.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

