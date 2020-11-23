Wells Fargo Launches ‘Many hearts. One community.’ Holiday Campaign

The perseverance of communities continues to be a shining light during these trying times, and Wells Fargo is celebrating the optimism and determination of our community anchors. From local food banks stepping up to meet the steep increase of people seeking assistance, to small businesses adapting to rapidly changing environments, to military service members and front-line workers committed to keeping our communities safe, Wells Fargo salutes those working together to support each other year-round, and especially during the holidays.

As part of Wells Fargo’s “Many hearts. One community.” campaign, the company will work with Feeding America to help provide more food for people in need during the holidays. (Photo: Wells Fargo)

“For many, this will be a challenging holiday season, and at Wells Fargo, we’re working to make the holidays a bit brighter,” said Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf. “From providing food for people in need, to supporting Main Street businesses, to reuniting military service members with their families, the holidays are about hope, gratitude, and family. We recognize that giving is not just needed one month out of the year — it’s something we’re committed to year-round — and we’re heartened by the resilience and strength of the communities in which we live and operate.”

Social media campaign targets raising $1 million for the American Red Cross

For decades, Wells Fargo and its employees have helped the American Red Cross prepare for critical needs ranging from blood drives and financial education to responding to disasters domestically and abroad. During the month of December, Wells Fargo will build upon this relationship by encouraging customers and employees to come together on social media in support of the American Red Cross. Wells Fargo will donate $5 to the American Red Cross for every post using the hashtag #WFGivesThanks, for a total donation of up to $1 million.* Social posts can thank front-line workers, teachers, military service members, and others who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic, as a collective demonstration of gratitude for their efforts in providing hope and comfort at a time when our communities need it most.