Denis J. O’Leary Appointed Chairman of the Fiserv Board of Directors

As previously announced on May 7, 2020, Jeffery W. Yabuki, Executive Chairman of the Board, will step down from his role at the end of 2020.

“Denis brings a combination of more than a dozen years of distinguished service on the Fiserv board along with more than 40 years of technology, payments and financial services experience to this new role,” said Yabuki. “We congratulate Denis on his chairmanship, and are confident that his board leadership will have a positive impact on clients, associates and shareholders for years to come.”

“I look forward to working with Denis in his new role as he leads our board and supports our strategic focus of creating differentiated value for clients and shareholders,” said Frank J. Bisignano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. “On behalf of the board and our team of more than 40,000 associates worldwide, I again thank Jeff for his leadership of Fiserv over the last 15 years, under which the Company transformed into a global leader in payments and fintech. He has been a tremendous partner and friend.”

About Denis J. O'Leary

Denis J. O'Leary has served as a Director of Fiserv, Inc. since 2008, and as Lead Director since 2019. He is also Chair of the Board’s Technology Risk Committee and a member of the Nominating and Governance Committee. Mr. O’Leary is a private investor, and from 2009 to 2015, he served as Co-Managing Partner of Encore Financial Partners, Inc., a company focused on the acquisition and management of banking organizations in the United States. From 2006 to 2009, he was a senior advisor to The Boston Consulting Group with respect to the enterprise technology, financial services and consumer payments industries. Through 2003, he spent 25 years at J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. and its predecessors in various capacities, including Director of Finance, Chief Information Officer, Head of Retail and Small Business Banking, Managing Executive of Lab Morgan (strategic equity investment in fintech) and Executive Vice President. He has a B.A. in economics from the University of Rochester and an MBA from the Stern School at NYU.

Mr. O’Leary also currently serves as a director at CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., a publicly traded computer security software company, and Ventiv Technology, Inc., a privately held provider of software solutions for risk management, claims administration and policy administration.

