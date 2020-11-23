 

Denis J. O’Leary Appointed Chairman of the Fiserv Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.11.2020, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) (“Fiserv”), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Denis J. O’Leary as non-executive Chairman of the Fiserv Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2021.

As previously announced on May 7, 2020, Jeffery W. Yabuki, Executive Chairman of the Board, will step down from his role at the end of 2020.

“Denis brings a combination of more than a dozen years of distinguished service on the Fiserv board along with more than 40 years of technology, payments and financial services experience to this new role,” said Yabuki. “We congratulate Denis on his chairmanship, and are confident that his board leadership will have a positive impact on clients, associates and shareholders for years to come.”

“I look forward to working with Denis in his new role as he leads our board and supports our strategic focus of creating differentiated value for clients and shareholders,” said Frank J. Bisignano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. “On behalf of the board and our team of more than 40,000 associates worldwide, I again thank Jeff for his leadership of Fiserv over the last 15 years, under which the Company transformed into a global leader in payments and fintech. He has been a tremendous partner and friend.”

About Denis J. O'Leary

Denis J. O'Leary has served as a Director of Fiserv, Inc. since 2008, and as Lead Director since 2019. He is also Chair of the Board’s Technology Risk Committee and a member of the Nominating and Governance Committee. Mr. O’Leary is a private investor, and from 2009 to 2015, he served as Co-Managing Partner of Encore Financial Partners, Inc., a company focused on the acquisition and management of banking organizations in the United States. From 2006 to 2009, he was a senior advisor to The Boston Consulting Group with respect to the enterprise technology, financial services and consumer payments industries. Through 2003, he spent 25 years at J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. and its predecessors in various capacities, including Director of Finance, Chief Information Officer, Head of Retail and Small Business Banking, Managing Executive of Lab Morgan (strategic equity investment in fintech) and Executive Vice President. He has a B.A. in economics from the University of Rochester and an MBA from the Stern School at NYU.

Mr. O’Leary also currently serves as a director at CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., a publicly traded computer security software company, and Ventiv Technology, Inc., a privately held provider of software solutions for risk management, claims administration and policy administration.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the FORTUNE 500, and is among FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G

Fiserv Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Jefferies & Company Inc. stuft Fiserv Inc auf buy
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Denis J. O’Leary Appointed Chairman of the Fiserv Board of Directors Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) (“Fiserv”), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Denis J. O’Leary as non-executive Chairman of the Fiserv Board of Directors, effective …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Pfizer Doses First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating anti-TFPI Investigational Therapy, ...
Better World Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional ...
The Notices Convening the General Meetings of Peugeot S.A. Shareholders on January 4, 2021 Have ...
New Report Reveals How the Covid Crisis Could Set Back a Generation of Women in Business
XL Fleet Expects its Largest Partner to Double Orders in 2021
BIOMARIN 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
IGC Reports Financial Results for September 30, 2020 Quarter and Start of Phase 1 Cannabinoid ...
Amazon Offers New Ways to Track, Receive and Pick Up Holiday Orders to Keep this Holiday Season ...
CoStar Group Agrees to Acquire Homesnap, a Digital Residential Real Estate Solutions Provider Used ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Fiserv Enables ExxonMobil to Facilitate Commerce Within Google Pay App
19.11.20
Fiserv Announces 60 Million Share Repurchase Authorization
16.11.20
Fiserv to Present at the Citi 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference
12.11.20
Trendfolger Proffe: Impfstoff bringt Zuversicht zurück - bis zu 100 Prozent mit Visa und Fiserv?
02.11.20
Fiserv Appoints Kevin M. Warren to Board of Directors
28.10.20
Restaurants Enhance Touchless Dining Experience with Scan to Order from Clover
27.10.20
Fiserv Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
48
Jefferies & Company Inc. stuft Fiserv Inc auf buy