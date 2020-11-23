Cemtrex’s Virtual Driver Interactive (VDI) Now Offering Driving EssentialsXE Teen Driver Training on PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X

Teens Able to Learn How to Drive at Home Using Next Generation Consoles During Pandemic

Brooklyn, NY, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- — Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a technology company driving innovation in Internet of Things (IoT), security, machine vision & artificial intelligence, and augmented & virtual reality, today announced its subsidiary Virtual Driver Interactive (VDI) is now offering the Driving EssentialsXE program on the newly released Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X platforms, in addition to their full line of simulation training products for schools and public safety organizations.



A recent survey conducted by the Governor’s Highway Safety Association showed that 62% of parents said their child had experienced a COVID-19 related disruption in driver education. With Microsoft and Sony officially launching their latest next-generation consoles this month, it is the ideal time for the Driving EssentialsXE program to help parents bridge the gap in formal training created by the pandemic.