 

Kelly Acquires Specialty Education Executive Search Firm, Greenwood/Asher & Associates

TROY, Mich., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) today announced the acquisition of Greenwood/Asher & Associates, Inc., an executive search firm specializing primarily in higher education. Terms of the acquisition, which were effective November 18, were not disclosed. Greenwood/Asher, headquartered in Miramar Beach, Fla., will continue to operate under its own brand.

“Across the education landscape, the need for talent has never been greater, and Kelly has been diligently identifying adjacencies and growth opportunities to meet the increased demand for experienced education professionals,” said Peter Quigley, president and CEO, Kelly. “With the addition of Greenwood/Asher, we are formally expanding our solutions beyond K–12 and into the higher education space.”

“Founders Jan Greenwood and Betty Asher, and their team of dedicated consultants, researchers, and support staff built their practice into a premier executive search firm," said Nicola Soares, president of Kelly Education. “Together with Greenwood/Asher, Kelly will identify, develop, and place top talent across the entire education segment.”

Greenwood/Asher President and Partner Jan Greenwood, Ph.D., said, “I’m proud to partner with Kelly. From K-12 through higher education, our clients can leverage Kelly’s global talent network and resources to move education forward in new ways.”

Executive Vice President and Partner Betty Asher, Ed.D., remarked, “I’m most excited about Kelly Education’s vision for the future of education, their commitment to lifelong learning, and how closely our shared values and passion for talent align. I’m eager about the expanded possibilities Kelly’s expertise will bring to our clients and our team."

The acquisition of Greenwood/Asher is the third for Kelly Education in four years as the specialty business continues along its path as the top education workforce solutions provider.1

About Kelly

Kelly connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We’re always thinking about what’s next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 440,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what’s next for you.

About Greenwood/Asher & Associates, Inc.

Greenwood/Asher & Associates, Inc. is dedicated to elevating education leaders and the organizations they serve. Our core business is executive search and recruiting. Our long-term and continuing commitment to our clients has extended our services to include executive coaching, leadership development, and strategic consulting. Learn more about us at greenwoodsearch.com.

   
Contact Information:  
Media Contact: Analyst Contact:
   
Anna Schryver
Kelly Education
anna.schryver@kellyservices.com 
248-469-0522 		Jim Polehna
Kelly Services
polehjm@kellyservices.com 
248-244-4586
   

___________________________________
1 Ranking by Staffing Industry Analysts, 2020


