 

Apple Rush Company, Inc. CEO issues Thanksgiving Day Letter to Shareholders, with significant performance updates announcing new Production Runs of Apple Rush Sparkling Juice Drinks

TITUSVILLE, Fla., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (OTC PINK:APRU) (the “company”) has not seen its stock price rebound in 2020 while operations have continued. Share reductions and business acquisitions have led to stronger operational performance than expected during pandemic lockdowns and many months of impacted operations. As the Thanksgiving Holiday week begins, the CEO in a letter to Shareholders says, below:

Dear APRU stakeholders:

Happy Thanksgiving. I am thankful for the opportunities we are now navigating at the year’s end, and as a new one begins. This year has taught us how to persevere through very difficult circumstances and I feel that our new initiatives are going to pay big dividends in the coming months and years.

The most important new developments have been the ongoing expansions and sales of Element C - expanding now in the Midwest, Upper Midwest and throughout Florida and other South Eastern states with distribution arranged though Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. and our North Dakota partners, as well as in Virginia with Botanaway. We own Element Brands outright, and Apple Rush in 16 states through distributors and brick and mortar stores, and Internationally for Apple Rush Sparkling Drinks. We have a deal in place to get the 50 state rights but 2020 was not the time to conclude that and it is pending until more normal times to expand. We can sell, have and will continue to sell Apple Rush Drinks online nationally.

We have unfilled orders for Apple Rush that we will now focus on filling as quickly as we can. To that end, we are working on multiple new runs of Apple Rush 8 oz cans, and have a sufficient amount of aluminum cans now on hand and purchased to fill all of our existing orders and replenish inventories as needed. We have secured craft level batch production capabilities in Florida and will soon announce a new production facility in the Midwest.

We see growth in the Midwest being stronger and organic. We all know the products taste great and others are learning that too over time. We are responding to the customer demand that frankly we had expected earlier, but was not seen before now.

We know the consumer demand is real and we are happy to be able to share that with you. We are in the preparing to put Apple Rush sparkling juices back on the Amazon Platform and utilizing the success of Element C to regain entry back at retail with our new packaging. We are responding.

