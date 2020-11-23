 

AMIH Subsidiary, ZipDoctor, Inc., Commences Phase One of its Online Advertising and Digital Marketing Strategy

Addison, TX, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: AMIH) (“AMIH” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company dedicated to acquiring, managing and operating, health, wellness, infrastructure and technology companies, today announced that its subsidiary, ZipDoctor, Inc. (“ZipDoctor”) will be officially commencing phase one of its digital marketing and online advertising strategy. This initial phase encompasses a ninety-day period of testing marketing outlets, strategies and tactics in which he Company believes the end-result will be a firm grasp on which demographics, outlets and marketing assets respond the best to the ZipDoctor brand.

ZipDoctor implemented its research and development efforts back in August 2020, which encompassed in-depth analysis, new product development, adding and retaining new team members and engaging some of the nation’s leading digital marketing agencies and consultants. Since that time, ZipDoctor and our extended team have been working diligently to design and create digital content and a media library in order to provide a clear and concise strategy with the goal of yielding the highest return on ad spend (“ROAS”).

“Since the official launch of www.ZipDoctor.co, our subscription based online telemedicine platform, back in August 2020, we have continuously been working to make improvements to the technology platform and the overall user experience and have expanded our service offerings to include both a basic and premium plan across all of our pricing plans”, commented Jacob Cohen, CEO of American International Holdings Corp. “It’s exciting to see our planning and preparation efforts of the past four months come into fruition,” further commented Mr. Cohen.

About ZipDoctor, Inc.

ZipDoctor, Inc. is a monthly subscription based online telemedicine platform providing customers with unlimited, 24/7 access to board certified physicians and licensed mental and behavioral health counselors and therapists. ZipDoctor’s online telemedicine platform is available to customers across the United States and offers bilingual coverage (both English and Spanish), with virtual visits taking place either via the phone or through a secured video chat platform. ZipDoctor’s telemedicine platform does not require the customer to have an existing insurance plan and does not demand or require any additional copays. ZipDoctor customers subscribe through the website and are only required to pay a low monthly fee, which is determined based on if they are an individual, a couple, or a family. To learn more about ZipDoctor, visit us online at www.ZipDoctor.co.

