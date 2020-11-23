LPL Financial Welcomes Verus Capital Partners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that Verus Capital Partners, a large enterprise with approximately 30 financial advisors, has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate RIA platforms, leveraging LPL as custodian. The advisors reported having served approximately $1 billion in advisory and brokerage assets*. They join LPL from Securities America, part of the Advisor Group network of broker-dealers.



Founder Stephen Bull, who started his career with AXA Advisors, formed Bull Capital Management in 2003 as an independent firm focused on trust, transparency and a client-first mentality. The outgrowth of his individual practice morphed into Verus Capital Partners. Bull is joined by partner Zach Mason, who has been in the financial planning and investment advisory industry since 2009. Two of the larger teams supported by Verus include Phillips Financial Management and Oxenham Financial, both serving more than $100 million each in brokerage and advisory assets*.

Verus Capital Partners is based in Scottsdale, Ariz., with another registered office in San Diego. The service-oriented firm supports financial advisors throughout the Southwest and beyond who are committed to integrity and excellence in advising their clients in all aspects of life’s financial decisions. Their mission, according to Bull, is to “deliver 5-star service with an unmatched level of integrity as we work together with clients to pursue their goals.”

LPL supports growth plans

Looking to expand their service, as well as their national footprint, the team turned to LPL for its differentiated support, integrated capabilities and the ability to recruit advisors across the country. “We have grown our team significantly over the past few years and feel confident we can grow our business even more aggressively within the next five years with LPL’s recruiting help. We believe that LPL is the best growth partner to support our vision of being able to support both traditional advisors and hybrid advisors, as well as RIA-only advisors,” said Bull, also noting that they appreciate LPL’s attractive economics and innovative technology. “We are committed to taking care of our advisors by giving them a heightened level of support in the areas where they need it most and across multiple practice models.”