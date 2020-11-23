 

LPL Financial Welcomes Verus Capital Partners

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 15:00  |  23   |   |   

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that Verus Capital Partners, a large enterprise with approximately 30 financial advisors, has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate RIA platforms, leveraging LPL as custodian. The advisors reported having served approximately $1 billion in advisory and brokerage assets*. They join LPL from Securities America, part of the Advisor Group network of broker-dealers.

Founder Stephen Bull, who started his career with AXA Advisors, formed Bull Capital Management in 2003 as an independent firm focused on trust, transparency and a client-first mentality. The outgrowth of his individual practice morphed into Verus Capital Partners. Bull is joined by partner Zach Mason, who has been in the financial planning and investment advisory industry since 2009. Two of the larger teams supported by Verus include Phillips Financial Management and Oxenham Financial, both serving more than $100 million each in brokerage and advisory assets*.

Verus Capital Partners is based in Scottsdale, Ariz., with another registered office in San Diego. The service-oriented firm supports financial advisors throughout the Southwest and beyond who are committed to integrity and excellence in advising their clients in all aspects of life’s financial decisions. Their mission, according to Bull, is to “deliver 5-star service with an unmatched level of integrity as we work together with clients to pursue their goals.”

LPL supports growth plans
Looking to expand their service, as well as their national footprint, the team turned to LPL for its differentiated support, integrated capabilities and the ability to recruit advisors across the country. “We have grown our team significantly over the past few years and feel confident we can grow our business even more aggressively within the next five years with LPL’s recruiting help. We believe that LPL is the best growth partner to support our vision of being able to support both traditional advisors and hybrid advisors, as well as RIA-only advisors,” said Bull, also noting that they appreciate LPL’s attractive economics and innovative technology. “We are committed to taking care of our advisors by giving them a heightened level of support in the areas where they need it most and across multiple practice models.”

Seite 1 von 4
LPL Financial Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LPL Financial Welcomes Verus Capital Partners CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that Verus Capital Partners, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces 154 Patients Enrolled in its Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human ...
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
Niu Technologies Announces Changes to Board and Committee Compositions
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Adara Wealth Management Launches With Support of LPL Strategic Wealth Services
16.11.20
$2b Wirehouse Team Joins LPL Financial, Gladstone Wealth Partners
12.11.20
LPL Financial and KM Capital Group Welcome Financial Advisors Jerry Giordano, Joseph Praino
10.11.20
LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for October 2020
10.11.20
LPL Financial Welcomes Trivium Point Advisory
04.11.20
LPL Financial Welcomes Investment Services at First Community to Its Institution Services Platform
03.11.20
LPL Financial and INC Advisors Welcome Trilith Wealth Management
02.11.20
Ben Welch joins LPL Financial as EVP, Trading
27.10.20
LPL Acquires Fintech Firm Blaze Portfolio
26.10.20
LPL Financial Welcomes Father-son Advisors Michael and Patrick O’reilly