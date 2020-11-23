 

AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 15:00  |  119   |   |   

-Financing being strategically led by an investment arm of Wanxiang America

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYRO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYRO) (“AYRO” or the “Company”), a manufacturer of light-duty, urban, and short-haul electric vehicles (EVs), today announces it has entered into definitive agreements with Carnegie Hudson Resources, an investment arm of Wanxiang America, and several existing institutional investors.

Wanxiang America is a subsidiary of Wanxiang Group, a Chinese conglomerate and owner of Karma Automotive and A123 Systems, a developer of EV batteries and supplier to automotive manufacturers worldwide. Karma recently signed a strategic manufacturing, engineering and design partnership with AYRO.

Terms of the offering include the sale of approximately 1,650,165 shares of the Company’s common stock, at a purchase price of $6.06 per share, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. AYRO has also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered Series A warrants to acquire approximately 1,237,624 shares of common stock at $8.09 per share, exercisable immediately and terminating six months after the date of issuance, and unregistered Series B warrants to acquire approximately 825,083 shares of common stock at $8.91 per share, exercisable immediately and terminating five years after the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about November 24, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The gross proceeds to AYRO from this offering are expected to be approximately $10.0 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for manufacturing, production, operations, product portfolio market expansion, and general working capital.

The shares of common stock (but not the warrants or the shares of common stock underlying the warrants) are being offered by AYRO pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-227858) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 16, 2018 and declared effective by the SEC on November 8, 2018. The offering of the securities will be made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the shares of common stock being offered will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Seite 1 von 3
AYRO Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules -Financing being strategically led by an investment arm of Wanxiang AmericaAUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AYRO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYRO) (“AYRO” or the “Company”), a manufacturer of light-duty, urban, and short-haul electric vehicles …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces 154 Patients Enrolled in its Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human ...
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
Niu Technologies Announces Changes to Board and Committee Compositions
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
AYRO Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
03.11.20
AYRO to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Friday, November 6, 2020 and Provide Corporate Update

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:46 Uhr
278
AYRO (Mkap $38 M) Die nächste Tesla ?