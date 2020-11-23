AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYRO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYRO) (“AYRO” or the “Company”), a manufacturer of light-duty, urban, and short-haul electric vehicles (EVs), today announces it has entered into definitive agreements with Carnegie Hudson Resources, an investment arm of Wanxiang America, and several existing institutional investors.

Terms of the offering include the sale of approximately 1,650,165 shares of the Company’s common stock, at a purchase price of $6.06 per share, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. AYRO has also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered Series A warrants to acquire approximately 1,237,624 shares of common stock at $8.09 per share, exercisable immediately and terminating six months after the date of issuance, and unregistered Series B warrants to acquire approximately 825,083 shares of common stock at $8.91 per share, exercisable immediately and terminating five years after the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about November 24, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The gross proceeds to AYRO from this offering are expected to be approximately $10.0 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for manufacturing, production, operations, product portfolio market expansion, and general working capital.

The shares of common stock (but not the warrants or the shares of common stock underlying the warrants) are being offered by AYRO pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-227858) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 16, 2018 and declared effective by the SEC on November 8, 2018. The offering of the securities will be made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the shares of common stock being offered will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.