Research from Sumo Logic Highlights the Acceleration of Digital Transformation, Modern Applications, and Architectures During COVID-19 Global Pandemic

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic, (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence , today released exclusive findings from its highly-anticipated fifth annual report. ”The Continuous Intelligence Report: The State of Modern Applications, DevSecOps and the Impact of COVID-19” provides an inside look into the state of the modern application technology stack, including changing trends in cloud and application adoption and usage by customers, and the impact of COVID-19 as an accelerant for digital transformation efforts.

“This year was unlike any other that we have witnessed with a significant shift in organizations’ technology priorities, in part as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bruno Kurtic, founding VP of strategy and solutions at Sumo Logic. “This continued acceleration to digital further fueled key trends including multi-cloud adoption, an expanding threat landscape, and the need for improved collaboration across DevSecOps, as companies quickly made changes to adapt to new business demands. The need for continuous intelligence is even more critical as digital businesses require real-time analytics in order to deliver high performance, highly scalable, always-on digital services to speed decision making and drive the best customer experiences.”

”The Continuous Intelligence Report: The State of Modern applications, DevSecOps and the Impact of COVID-19” now it its 5th year, provides data-driven insights, best practices and trends by analyzing technology adoption among more than 2,100 Sumo Logic customers who run massive mission-critical modern applications on cloud platforms like AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform as well as hybrid cloud infrastructure. Key findings from the report include:

Multi-cloud adoption accelerates during COVID-19 pandemic

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the adoption of modern cloud services has surged. As businesses faced upheaval, many have turned to these platforms to support new and changing ways of doing business.

Multi-cloud adoption grew by 70% year over year, outpacing previous 12 months that saw 50% growth.

Enterprises are increasingly turning to modern cloud platforms such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), to deliver high quality and secure applications to their customers.

Modern cloud architectures become a reality