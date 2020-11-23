TrueCar Shares Best Black Friday Cash, Lease, and Finance Deals on Popular New Models

“Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year and it’s no different for car shopping. It’s a great weekend for car buyers looking to score a deal on their next car,” said Nick Woolard, Director of OEM Analytics for TrueCar.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tru e Car , Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, today announced its list of the best Black Friday deals on new and used vehicle purchases and trade-in values.

“Pandemic-related production pauses this past spring caused a delay in getting the new model year vehicles on the dealers’ lots, many of which are still rolling out. This bodes well for new car shoppers, as automakers incentivize the outgoing model when they introduce the new model year. Additionally, many automakers are looking to make up for lower sales volumes earlier in the year, leaving plenty of opportunities for deals this Black Friday,” added Woolard.

Best Cash, Lease , and Finance Deals on New Cars

Navigating the new car incentive landscape is complex for any car buyer. TrueCar looks at deals across popular models, and at each incentive type (cash, lease, finance), and surfaces the best offer when compared with the prior month. This month average savings off MSRP are close to 7% across all new models.

Pricing and savings information is based on transaction data available to TrueCar as of 11/17/2020. Average cash, lease, and finance savings are subject to change and individual savings may vary by factors such as location, individual vehicle attributes, dealer, credit approval, credit score, APR, applied residual value, amount financed, and term. Average lease and finance payments may vary based on similar factors as well as down payment. Average finance and lease savings based on an assumed 4.15% APR and ALG residual value benchmarks.

Best Deals on Used Vehicles

TrueCar looked at popular used vehicles at a model level and curated those that experienced a significant month-over-month drop in the list price, indicating a good deal. EVs and other fuel-efficient sedans top the list for the third month, offering some of the best discounts available in a strong used car market.

Change in list price calculated as a model average of vehicle level price changes for nationwide listings as of 11/15/2020 compared to the prior month. Individual vehicle price changes may vary based on a variety of factors, including location, individual vehicle attributes, and dealer.

Best De als on Trade-I n Values

Popular used models with the biggest increase in list price compared with the average are highlighted below. A smaller drop or small gain in list price signifies that the vehicle is retaining its market value and could fetch a stronger trade-in value.

“Used vehicle values continue to climb in November, which is great news for consumers looking to trade in their vehicle for a new one,” said Woolard. “Values are currently up $1,790 or 8% in comparison to last November, when looking at the average used vehicle listed across the TrueCar marketplace.”

Brand and Model Segment MoM Change in List Price Hyundai Azera Mainstream Cars -0.8 % Mercedes-Benz GLB Prem Compact Utility -1.0 % Land Rover Range Rover Luxury Utility -1.2 % Ford Transit Cargo Van Commercial Vans -1.3 % Ford Super Duty F-550 Pickups -1.3 % Chevrolet Express Cargo Van Commercial Vans -1.4 % Ford Super Duty F-450 Chassis Cab Pickups -1.4 % Porsche 911 Luxury Cars -1.4 % BMW Z4 Luxury Cars -1.5 % Ram 2500 Pickups -1.6 % Tesla Model X Electric -1.6 % Land Rover Range Rover Sport Luxury Utility -1.6 % BMW X7 Luxury Utility -1.6 % GMC Sierra 2500HD Pickups -1.7 % Porsche Panamera Luxury Cars -1.8 %

Change in list price calculated as a model average of vehicle level price changes for nationwide listings as of 10/15/2020 compared to the prior month. Individual vehicle list price changes may vary based on a variety of factors, including location, individual vehicle attributes, and dealer. Changes in used vehicle list prices are assumed to be correlated with corresponding changes in trade-in value, but this correlation between list prices and trade-in values may not exist for the identified models or may not be experienced to the same degree.

