 

Patagonia Gold Receives Provisional Permit for the Development of the Cap Oeste Gold/Silver Underground Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patagonia Gold Corp. (“Patagonia” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PGDC) is pleased to announce that it has received a provisional permit to proceed with the development of the Cap-Oeste gold/silver underground project (the “Project” or “Capo”). Development of the Project will focus on a high-grade portion of the current mineral resources, which lie under and peripheral to the depleted surface mine. The intention is to mine the Cap Oeste underground resource and truck the ore approximately 150 kms to the Martha plant where it will be processed to produce a concentrate.

The current mineral resource estimate for Cap Oeste is set out below.

Capo Mineral Resources (100% basis): Base Case, 0.5 g/t Au Equivalent Cutoff
Classification
 Tonnes (K)
 Average Grades (g/t) Contained Ounces (K)
Gold Silver Gold Silver
Measured 3.4 2.92 46.7 0.3 5.3
Indicated 10,554. 0 2.07 63.2 704.0 21,448.0
Meas. + Ind. 10,558.4 2.07 63.2 704.3 21,453.0
 
Inferred 4,859.0 1.37 34.7 215.0 5,467.0

Notes:

  • The mineral resource estimate was prepared by Cube Consulting Pty Ltd with an effective date of December 31, 2018, in the technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate on the Cap Oeste Gold-Silver Project, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina” (the “Technical Report”). For additional information, including with respect to the key assumptions, parameters and methods used in respect of the mineral resource estimate, refer to the Technical Report, which is available on SEDAR.
  • Cutoff used a 69.4:1 Au price to Ag price ratio
  • “K” – thousands, “g/t” = grams per tonne
  • Fomicruz has 5% ownership
  • Rounding may affect sums and weighted averages
  • Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves have not demonstrated economic viability

Mr. Christopher van Tienhoven, Chief Executive Officer, remarks, “The 2018 Capo mineral resource contains a higher-grade component of 478,000 tonnes of indicated mineral resources, grading 12.6 g/t Au and 472 g/t Ag and containing 194,000 gold and 7.3 million silver ounces. This high-grade mineralization is hosted in a 'Cose-style' breccia setting, which we expect will form the basis for the potential underground project.” (Source: page 21 of the Technical Report). “At a 3 g/t Au equivalent cutoff grade, the high-grade mineralization contains over 190 thousand gold and 7.2 million silver ounces, attesting to its robustness even at much higher cutoff grades.

