Patagonia Gold Receives Provisional Permit for the Development of the Cap Oeste Gold/Silver Underground Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patagonia Gold Corp. (“Patagonia” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PGDC) is pleased to announce that it has received a provisional permit to proceed with the development of the Cap-Oeste gold/silver underground project (the “Project” or “Capo”). Development of the Project will focus on a high-grade portion of the current mineral resources, which lie under and peripheral to the depleted surface mine. The intention is to mine the Cap Oeste underground resource and truck the ore approximately 150 kms to the Martha plant where it will be processed to produce a concentrate.



The current mineral resource estimate for Cap Oeste is set out below.