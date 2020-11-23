US Stock Dividends Dropped 3.9% While Global Dividends Fell 11% in Q3

As the pandemic continues to reshape the economic landscape, its impact on the dividend-paying capacity of the world’s companies has become clearer. According to the latest edition of the Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index, US dividends have proven to be resilient amid recent economic headwinds. However, after remaining unchanged in Q2, the US picture deteriorated in Q3, as dividend payments fell 5.4% on a headline basis to $117.7bn, equivalent to a 3.9% underlying decline. During the quarter, one in six US companies cancelled their dividends.

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Globally, total dividend payouts made by the world’s largest 1,200 firms fell by $55bn to $329.8bn in the third quarter, their lowest level since 2016. The 14.3% headline decline was equivalent to a fall of 11.4% on an underlying basis, far better than Q2’s 18.3%1 decline.

Matt Peron, Director of Research at Janus Henderson said: “Despite falling in the third quarter, US stock dividends have remained firm in the face of a global pandemic thanks in large part to share buy-backs, which have been trimmed to preserve cash. The fourth quarter will be critical for income investors, as many US companies are determining their 2021 dividends. We expect payouts in the US and worldwide to grow again next year, particularly after we get past Q1 2021.”

In April, in the midst of the greatest pandemic-induced uncertainty, Janus Henderson calculated that global dividends could fall at least 15% this year, but by as much as 35% on an underlying basis. In July the team narrowed this range to -19% to -25%. Janus Henderson is now confident that the final figure will come in towards the top end of our expectations. The best case now sees a fall of -17.5% to $1.20 trillion on an underlying basis, equivalent to a headline drop of -15.7%. Our worst case sees underlying dividends declining -20.2% to $1.16 trillion, a headline drop of -18.5%. The best case would eradicate more than three years of dividend growth, costing investors $224bn in lost income this year.