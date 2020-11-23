Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Piper 32 nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference Fireside Chat will be available for viewing on November 23 at 10:00am ET. Management will participate in one-on-one meetings on December 1.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases, today announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference

Presentation day and time: Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 12:35pm ET

Audio and video webcasts and archive of the presentations will be available in the Investors & Media section of the company website at ir.mirumpharma.com.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, maralixibat, is an investigational oral drug in development for Alagille syndrome (ALGS), progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and biliary atresia. The company has initiated a rolling NDA submission for maralixibat in the treatment of patients with cholestatic pruritus associated with ALGS and expects to complete the submission in the first quarter of 2021. Additionally, the company plans to submit a marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency for maralixibat in the treatment of patients with PFIC2 in the fourth quarter 2020.

The company is also developing volixibat, also an oral ASBT-inhibitor, in primary sclerosing cholangitis and intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy. For more information, visit MirumPharma.com.

Follow Mirum on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005678/en/