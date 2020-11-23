 

Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 15:16  |  27   |   |   

Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus

LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

Albion Development VCT PLC, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, Crown Place VCT PLC and Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (together “The Companies”)

Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus for the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers

The Companies are pleased to announce that, subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approval, the Companies intend to launch prospectus top up offers of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 tax years (the "Offers").

The current intention is for the Companies, in aggregate, to raise up to £45 million, with an over-allotment facility of a further £3 million for each of the Companies, before issue costs as follows:

  Amount to be raised under each Offer Over-allotment facility
Albion Development VCT PLC Offer £7 million £3 million
Albion Enterprise VCT PLC Offer £6 million £3 million
Albion Technology & General VCT PLC Offer £14 million £3 million
Crown Place VCT PLC Offer £6 million £3 million
Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC Offer £12 million £3 million

Any election to make use of their over-allotment facility will be subject to the decision of the individual boards of the Companies in the light of investments and disposals made and anticipated by them at the relevant time.

Full details of the Offers will be contained in a prospectus that is expected to be published in early January 2021 and will be available on the Albion Capital website (www.albion.capital).

Enquiries:

Will Fraser-Allen
Managing Partner, Albion Capital
Investment Manager
Tel: 0207 601 1850

23 November 2020


Kings Arms Yard VCT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45 Albion Development VCT PLC, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, Crown Place VCT PLC and Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (together “The …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces 154 Patients Enrolled in its Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human ...
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
Niu Technologies Announces Changes to Board and Committee Compositions
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC: Interim Management Statement
02.11.20
Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights and Capital
30.10.20
Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights and Capital