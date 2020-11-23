Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus for the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers

The Companies are pleased to announce that, subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approval, the Companies intend to launch prospectus top up offers of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 tax years (the "Offers").

The current intention is for the Companies, in aggregate, to raise up to £45 million, with an over-allotment facility of a further £3 million for each of the Companies, before issue costs as follows:

Amount to be raised under each Offer Over-allotment facility Albion Development VCT PLC Offer £7 million £3 million Albion Enterprise VCT PLC Offer £6 million £3 million Albion Technology & General VCT PLC Offer £14 million £3 million Crown Place VCT PLC Offer £6 million £3 million Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC Offer £12 million £3 million

Any election to make use of their over-allotment facility will be subject to the decision of the individual boards of the Companies in the light of investments and disposals made and anticipated by them at the relevant time.

Full details of the Offers will be contained in a prospectus that is expected to be published in early January 2021 and will be available on the Albion Capital website ( www.albion.capital ).

Enquiries:

Will Fraser-Allen

Managing Partner, Albion Capital

Investment Manager

Tel: 0207 601 1850

23 November 2020