Dassault Aviation partners the Paris Region Challenge AI for Industry 2020

Dassault Aviation provides the challenge with a scientific topic to be addressed, along with the necessary technical data samples and a team of engineers and Data Scientists to help out with preparation, supporting entrants and participation in the panel of judges.

The proposed topic consists of using AI algorithms to develop, by learning, virtual sensors capable of estimating local stress suffered by a Falcon business jet, based solely on available aircraft instruments. By gaining further insight into the mechanical stress put on the aircraft, these virtual sensors will help to optimize maintenance programs and develop lighter and therefore more fuel efficient structures.

Around ten European teams (start-ups and laboratories) based in the Paris Region will be shortlisted by a panel of judges to compete and submit a processing methodology based on the data provided. At the end of the challenge, the judges will select a single winner to which Dassault Aviation will offer a collaborative project lasting 12 to 18 months. The Region will provide the winner with €500,000 support in this context.

“Dassault Aviation is at the cutting edge of innovation, particularly in digital technology, and our aircraft have integrated smart systems for more than 30 years. We are therefore delighted to contribute to this challenge and work with the AI ecosystem in the Paris Region, which is recognized for its vitality and very high standard, says Eric Trappier, Dassault Aviation Chairman and CEO. The competitors will process real industrial data, which is unusual in this kind of competition, and will be assisted by our teams. On top of the scientific aspects, the topic includes a real economic and environmental dimension, both for aviation and other areas of industry such as transport and energy. This is consistent with our conception of AI which should develop algorithms for the benefit of human beings. In short, this challenge has all the ingredients to be especially motivating. I wish all the entrants good luck.”

Valérie Pécresse, President of the Ile-de-France Region, says: "The Challenge organized with Dassault Aviation follows on from the Smart Aerospace strategy announced at the Paris Air Show with Mr. Trappier. It therefore helps to position Europe's leading AI start-ups as drivers of a competitive aviation sector in Paris - France's largest in terms of employment - particularly with a view to reducing carbon emissions. In addition to the €500,000 prize dedicated to this Challenge, the region has mobilized €30 million to revitalize the aviation sector in the Paris region."

https://www.iledefrance.fr/challenge-ai-industry-2020

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,500 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2019, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €7.3 billion. The company has 12,750 employees.

dassault-aviation.com

PRESS CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications

Stéphane Fort - Tel +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com

Mathieu Durand - Tel +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

HD photos: mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com

HD videos: mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com

Attachment