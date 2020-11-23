 

STEALTHGAS INC. Announces the Date for the Release of the Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 Financial and Operating Results, Conference Call and Webcast

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEALTHGAS INC. (NASDAQ:GASS) (the “Company”), a ship-owning company serving primarily the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry, announced today that it will release its third quarter and nine months operating and financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020 before the market opens in New York on November 25, 2020.

On November 25, 2020 at 11:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company’s operations and outlook.

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: +1 866 280 1157 (US Toll Free Dial In) or 08006941461 (UK Toll Free Dial In).
Access Code: 8289180

In case of any problems with the above numbers, please dial +1 646 787 1226 (US Toll Dial In), +44 (0) 203 0095709 (Standard International Dial In).
Access Code: 8289180

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until December 2, 2020 by dialing +1 (866) 331-1332 (US Local Dial In), +44 (0) 3333009785 (Standard International Dial In).
Access Code: 8289180

Slides and audio webcast:
There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the STEALTHGAS INC. website (www.stealthgas.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About STEALTHGAS INC.
StealthGas Inc. is a ship-owning company primarily serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry.  StealthGas Inc. has a fleet of 51 vessels. The fleet is comprised of 47 LPG carriers, including eight Joint Venture vessels and an 11,000 cbm newbuilding pressurized LPG carrier with expected delivery in the first quarter of 2021. These LPG vessels have a total capacity of 439,989 cubic meters (cbm). The Company also owns three M.R. product tankers and one Aframax oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons (dwt). StealthGas Inc.’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and trade under the symbol “GASS.”

Visit our website at www.stealthgas.com

Company Contact:
Fenia Sakellaris
STEALTHGAS.INC.
E-mail: info@stealthgas.com


