Veteran Portfolio Manager Gordon D. Grender Joins Gabelli Asset Management Company (GAMCO)
GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) announced today that veteran portfolio manager Gordon D. Grender, will join Gabelli Asset Management UK as Managing Director where he will be responsible for portfolio management. Mr. Grender’s initial portfolio assignments include being added to the Gabelli Small Cap Growth fund, a $1.8 billion portfolio launched in October 1991. Mr. Grender will be based in the firm’s London office.
“Gordon brings a wealth of investment experience to the GAMCO team,” said Mario Gabelli, Chairman of GAMCO. He has been actively involved as a North American fund manager since 1974, and is regarded as an out and out value investor, prone to be contrarian and has ‘unrivalled knowledge’ of North American smaller companies. Most recently, Gordon was the portfolio manager for a US Equity Fund at GAM International Management Ltd. (“GAM”), a Swiss based global asset management firm. At GAM, Gordon was the firm’s longest serving portfolio manager, having been hand selected by GAM’s founder Mr. Gilbert deBotton at GAM’s founding in 1983. Mr. Grender also is the chairman of the Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC. (LSE:“JUS”), a London Stock Exchange listed investment trust.
“I am delighted to have this opportunity to work with Mario Gabelli”, commented Mr. Grender. “I first met Mario through GAM and am very excited about joining a company which has been very successful over many years. My principal objective, dating back to 1964 when I started in this industry, is to generate absolute returns for investors. My fundamental view is that it is important to be active and visit with small and midsize companies regularly - some of my best ideas surfaced from talking to managements about their industries.”
Mario Gabelli, furthered, “I have known Gordon dating back to 1987 when Gilbert deBotton entrusted us with his clients’ assets and launched the GAM GAMCO Fund on October 20, 1987, the day immediately following “black Monday”, October 19, 1987. We have long talked about working together over the years and are delighted to have finally sealed the relationship. We share a fundamental, bottom-up investing approach. This is a perfect time when narrowly defined market performance exacerbates distortions in capital allocation. This is a great opportunity to bring additional active management strength to our London presence, particularly in the underappreciated and undervalued U.S. small cap arena.”
