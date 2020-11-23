Veteran Portfolio Manager Gordon D. Grender Joins Gabelli Asset Management Company (GAMCO)

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) announced today that veteran portfolio manager Gordon D. Grender, will join Gabelli Asset Management UK as Managing Director where he will be responsible for portfolio management. Mr. Grender’s initial portfolio assignments include being added to the Gabelli Small Cap Growth fund, a $1.8 billion portfolio launched in October 1991. Mr. Grender will be based in the firm’s London office.

“Gordon brings a wealth of investment experience to the GAMCO team,” said Mario Gabelli, Chairman of GAMCO. He has been actively involved as a North American fund manager since 1974, and is regarded as an out and out value investor, prone to be contrarian and has ‘unrivalled knowledge’ of North American smaller companies. Most recently, Gordon was the portfolio manager for a US Equity Fund at GAM International Management Ltd. (“GAM”), a Swiss based global asset management firm. At GAM, Gordon was the firm’s longest serving portfolio manager, having been hand selected by GAM’s founder Mr. Gilbert deBotton at GAM’s founding in 1983. Mr. Grender also is the chairman of the Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC. (LSE:“JUS”), a London Stock Exchange listed investment trust.