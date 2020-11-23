 

Veteran Portfolio Manager Gordon D. Grender Joins Gabelli Asset Management Company (GAMCO)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.11.2020, 15:37  |  62   |   |   

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) announced today that veteran portfolio manager Gordon D. Grender, will join Gabelli Asset Management UK as Managing Director where he will be responsible for portfolio management. Mr. Grender’s initial portfolio assignments include being added to the Gabelli Small Cap Growth fund, a $1.8 billion portfolio launched in October 1991. Mr. Grender will be based in the firm’s London office.

“Gordon brings a wealth of investment experience to the GAMCO team,” said Mario Gabelli, Chairman of GAMCO. He has been actively involved as a North American fund manager since 1974, and is regarded as an out and out value investor, prone to be contrarian and has ‘unrivalled knowledge’ of North American smaller companies. Most recently, Gordon was the portfolio manager for a US Equity Fund at GAM International Management Ltd. (“GAM”), a Swiss based global asset management firm. At GAM, Gordon was the firm’s longest serving portfolio manager, having been hand selected by GAM’s founder Mr. Gilbert deBotton at GAM’s founding in 1983. Mr. Grender also is the chairman of the Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC. (LSE:“JUS”), a London Stock Exchange listed investment trust.

“I am delighted to have this opportunity to work with Mario Gabelli”, commented Mr. Grender. “I first met Mario through GAM and am very excited about joining a company which has been very successful over many years. My principal objective, dating back to 1964 when I started in this industry, is to generate absolute returns for investors. My fundamental view is that it is important to be active and visit with small and midsize companies regularly - some of my best ideas surfaced from talking to managements about their industries.”

Mario Gabelli, furthered, “I have known Gordon dating back to 1987 when Gilbert deBotton entrusted us with his clients’ assets and launched the GAM GAMCO Fund on October 20, 1987, the day immediately following “black Monday”, October 19, 1987. We have long talked about working together over the years and are delighted to have finally sealed the relationship. We share a fundamental, bottom-up investing approach. This is a perfect time when narrowly defined market performance exacerbates distortions in capital allocation. This is a great opportunity to bring additional active management strength to our London presence, particularly in the underappreciated and undervalued U.S. small cap arena.”

Seite 1 von 2
Gamco Investors (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Veteran Portfolio Manager Gordon D. Grender Joins Gabelli Asset Management Company (GAMCO) GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) announced today that veteran portfolio manager Gordon D. Grender, will join Gabelli Asset Management UK as Managing Director where he will be responsible for portfolio management. Mr. Grender’s initial portfolio …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Pfizer Doses First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating anti-TFPI Investigational Therapy, ...
BIOMARIN 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
Better World Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional ...
The Notices Convening the General Meetings of Peugeot S.A. Shareholders on January 4, 2021 Have ...
New Report Reveals How the Covid Crisis Could Set Back a Generation of Women in Business
Schrödinger Announces a Multi-Target Drug Discovery, Development, and Commercialization ...
XL Fleet Expects its Largest Partner to Double Orders in 2021
IGC Reports Financial Results for September 30, 2020 Quarter and Start of Phase 1 Cannabinoid ...
Amazon Offers New Ways to Track, Receive and Pick Up Holiday Orders to Keep this Holiday Season ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
GAMCO Announces Change to the Record Date of Its Shareholder Designated Charitable Contribution
06.11.20
GAMCO Investors, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter 2020
02.11.20
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual) – Friday, November 13, 2020