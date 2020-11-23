3 Sixty – Business Update

 

ALMONTE, Ontario, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd. (“3 Sixty” or the “Company”) (CSE: SAFE) (OTCQB: SAYFF) (FSE: 62P2) is pleased to provide an update regarding its business and operations to company stakeholders.

Changes to the Board of Directors

David Beck has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Committee Chairpersons have been established as follows: Audit Committee Chair, Nitin Kaushal, and Compensation Chair, Christian Grunt.

Margarita Simkin has been appointed to the Board of Directors. Ms. Simkin is co-founder and Chairwoman of INKAS Group of Companies and has been instrumental in building INKAS into a global brand specializing in products and services that aid with civilian safety, environmental protection, financial aid, security, logistics, fabrication and manufacturing.

Andrew Ellis has been appointed to the Board of Directors.  Mr. Ellis served as Assistant Director of Operations (ADO) of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) and was strategically responsible for the leadership of all national operational programs.

Ariel Mashiyev has resigned as a Director of the Company for personal reasons. The Company thanks Mr. Mashiyev for his contribution to, and support of 3 Sixty Risk Solutions.

Changes to Management

Thomas Gerstenecker has decided to step down as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company. Mr. Gerstenecker founded and built 3 Sixty Risk Solutions. His efforts are greatly appreciated. The Company thanks him for his contribution to, and support of 3 Sixty. In addition, Mr. Gerstenecker has resigned from the Board of Directors effective immediately.

In addition to being a newly appointed Board Member, Andrew Ellis has been appointed interim CEO.

In addition to being a newly appointed Board Member, Margarita Simkin has been appointed interim Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Ernest Petrasovic has resigned as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The Company thanks Mr. Petrasovic for his contribution to, and support of 3 Sixty. As Chair of the Audit Committee, Nitin Kaushal will provide oversight on the company’s financial operations as it seeks a replacement CFO.

Update on Financing

The Company announces that it has secured additional capital of $2.6 million through an asset-based lending facility (“ABL Facility”) with Pillar Capital Corp. (“Pillar”). The agreement will provide additional financial flexibility for the Company and is intended to support near term working capital. Pillar has been granted a General Security Agreement, including specific charges against owned and unencumbered equipment, registered in first position.

