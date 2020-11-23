Agile Therapeutics to Participate in the 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women's healthcare company, today announced that Al Altomari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference, being held December 1-3, 2020.



The pre-recorded fireside chat is accessible through the Investors section of the Agile Therapeutics website at https://ir.agiletherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations. The recording will be available at 10:00am ET today through Thursday, December 3, 2020.