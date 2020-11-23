 

Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Linas Agro Group, held on 23 November 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 15:50  |  25   |   |   

The Annual General Meeting (hereinafter – the Meeting) of AB Linas Agro Group (hereinafter – the Company) was held on 23 November 2020.

The total number of the Company’s shares is 158,940,398, the number of shares granting voting rights is 158,170,426, and the own shares in amount of 769,972 acquired by the Company do not grant voting rights.

In total 32 Company’s shareholders, who owned shares of the Company at the end of the Accounting day of the Meeting (16 November 2020), participated in the Meeting having 149,979,570 share votes, which amounted to 94.82 percent of the total number of the Company’s share votes. All shareholders that participated at the Meeting voted in advance in writing by filling in General Voting Ballots.

The quorum existed.

Decisions of the Meeting:

1. Presentation of the Company’s Audit Committee Activity Report.
Presented (enclosed). No voting.

2. Presentation of the independent auditors’ report.
Presented (enclosed). No voting.

3. Presentation of the Consolidated Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2019/2020.
Presented (enclosed). No voting.

4. Approval of the consolidated and the Company’s set of financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June, 2020.
Approve the consolidated and the Company‘s set of financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June, 2020 (enclosed).

Results of voting:
FOR – 149,979,570 votes (all voted in advance).
AGAINST – 0.
DID NOT VOTE – 0.

5. Approval of the Distribution of the Company’s Profit.
Approve the Distribution of the Company’s Profit:

1) Retained earnings – profit (loss) of the previous financial year at the end of the accounting financial year EUR 34,210,176
2) Net profit (loss) of the financial year EUR 1,229,410
3) The profit (loss) of the accounting financial year not recognized in the profit (loss) account EUR (1,157)
4) The transfers from the reserves EUR 5,000,000
5) The shareholders’ contributions to cover the losses of the Company (if shareholders decided to cover all or part of losses) -
6) The total profit (loss) available for appropriation EUR 40,438,429
7) The part of the profit allocated to the legal reserve EUR 61,414
8) The part of the profit allocated to the reserve of the own share acquisition -
9) The part of the profit allocated to the reserve of shares issue -
10) The part of the profit allocated to the other reserves -
11) The part of the profit allocated for the payment of dividends -
12) The part of the profit allocated for payment of annual bonuses to the Board, employees and other purposes -
13) Retained earnings – profit at the end of the financial year carried forward to the next financial year EUR 40,377,015


Results of voting:
FOR – 149,979,570 votes (all voted in advance).
AGAINST – 0.
DID NOT VOTE – 0.

6. Election of the Company‘s auditor for the financial year 2020/2021 of the Company and establishment of the payment for the services.

6.1. Elect KPMG Baltics, UAB (code 111494971, Konstitucijos pr. 29, Vilnius, Lithuania) the Auditor of the Company;
6.2. Establish the payment for services not more than EUR 23,400 (twenty-three thousand four hundred euros) for the audit of the Company’s financial statements for the financial year 2020/2021;
6.3. Entrust the Managing Director of the Company to conclude and sign the agreement with the elected Auditor.

Results of voting:
FOR – 149,979,570 votes (all voted in advance).
AGAINST – 0.
DID NOT VOTE – 0.

7. Approval of the Company’s Remuneration Policy.
To approve AB Linas Agro Group Remuneration Policy (enclosed).

Results of voting:
FOR – 149,979,570 votes (all voted in advance).
AGAINST – 0.
DID NOT VOTE – 0.


Please contact for further information:

Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt

Attachments


Linas Agro Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Linas Agro Group, held on 23 November 2020 The Annual General Meeting (hereinafter – the Meeting) of AB Linas Agro Group (hereinafter – the Company) was held on 23 November 2020. The total number of the Company’s shares is 158,940,398, the number of shares granting voting rights is …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces 154 Patients Enrolled in its Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human ...
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:51 Uhr
AB Linas Agro Group notification about the Annual information of the financial year 2019/2020
30.10.20
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Linas Agro Group is convened on November 23, 2020
26.10.20
Cancellation of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for 16 November 2020