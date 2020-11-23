Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Linas Agro Group, held on 23 November 2020

The Annual General Meeting (hereinafter – the Meeting) of AB Linas Agro Group (hereinafter – the Company) was held on 23 November 2020.



The total number of the Company’s shares is 158,940,398, the number of shares granting voting rights is 158,170,426, and the own shares in amount of 769,972 acquired by the Company do not grant voting rights.



In total 32 Company’s shareholders, who owned shares of the Company at the end of the Accounting day of the Meeting (16 November 2020), participated in the Meeting having 149,979,570 share votes, which amounted to 94.82 percent of the total number of the Company’s share votes. All shareholders that participated at the Meeting voted in advance in writing by filling in General Voting Ballots.



The quorum existed.



Decisions of the Meeting:



1. Presentation of the Company’s Audit Committee Activity Report.

Presented (enclosed). No voting.



2. Presentation of the independent auditors’ report.

Presented (enclosed). No voting.



3. Presentation of the Consolidated Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2019/2020.

Presented (enclosed). No voting.



4. Approval of the consolidated and the Company’s set of financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June, 2020.

Approve the consolidated and the Company‘s set of financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June, 2020 (enclosed).



Results of voting:

FOR – 149,979,570 votes (all voted in advance).

AGAINST – 0.

DID NOT VOTE – 0.



5. Approval of the Distribution of the Company’s Profit.

Approve the Distribution of the Company’s Profit: