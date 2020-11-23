 

NKT is preferred turnkey supplier for high-voltage offshore wind farm project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 15:48  |  27   |   |   

Company Announcement

23 November 2020
Announcement No. 26

NKT is preferred turnkey supplier for high-voltage offshore wind farm project
NKT has entered into a Preferred Supplier Agreement (PSA) as main contractor for delivery and installation of high-voltage DC on- and offshore export cable systems to an European offshore wind farm. The wind farm is included in the high-voltage project pipeline listed in the NKT prospectus which was recently released as part of the initiation of a rights issue, cf. Company Announcement no. 25 of 19 November 2020.

The potential order for NKT will comprise the manufacture and delivery of more than 500 km total production length of 320 kV DC offshore export power cables, accessories as well as installation by the cable-laying vessel NKT Victoria.

For NKT, the order is expected to have an estimated contract value of above EUR 250m (approx. DKK 1,865m) in market prices, equivalent to approx. EUR 200m (approx. DKK 1,490m) in standard metal prices. A firm order is conditional upon final contract negotiations and that the project owners provide NKT a notice to proceed.

NKT President and CEO Alexander Kara says:
- This Preferred Supplier Agreement for another turnkey high-voltage DC offshore windfarm proves that the European move towards renewable energy has momentum and that NKT is a key contributor in this transformation. We expect the offshore wind segment to increase further in the years ahead, and with our proven technology, strong focus on sustainability in the entire value chain and proven track record we are well positioned to take active part in that growth potential.

Contact
Investor Relations:    Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel: +45 2494 1654
Media Relations:       Helle Gudiksen, Head of Group Communications, tel: +45 2349 9098

Attachment


NKT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NKT is preferred turnkey supplier for high-voltage offshore wind farm project Company Announcement 23 November 2020 Announcement No. 26 NKT is preferred turnkey supplier for high-voltage offshore wind farm projectNKT has entered into a Preferred Supplier Agreement (PSA) as main contractor for delivery and installation of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces 154 Patients Enrolled in its Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
NKT A/S publishes prospectus and initiates rights issue
10.11.20
NKT A/S Q3 2020: Improved financial results lead to specification of outlook for NKT. High-voltage order backlog at all-time high
26.10.20
Update of financial calendar 2020 and release of calendar for 2021