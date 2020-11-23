Company Announcement

23 November 2020

Announcement No. 26

NKT is preferred turnkey supplier for high-voltage offshore wind farm project

NKT has entered into a Preferred Supplier Agreement (PSA) as main contractor for delivery and installation of high-voltage DC on- and offshore export cable systems to an European offshore wind farm. The wind farm is included in the high-voltage project pipeline listed in the NKT prospectus which was recently released as part of the initiation of a rights issue, cf. Company Announcement no. 25 of 19 November 2020.

The potential order for NKT will comprise the manufacture and delivery of more than 500 km total production length of 320 kV DC offshore export power cables, accessories as well as installation by the cable-laying vessel NKT Victoria.