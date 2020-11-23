 

Envision Bank Recognized as a Top Place to Work 2020 by The Boston Globe

STOUGHTON, Mass., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community bank Envision Bank has been recognized as one of The Boston Globe’s Top Places to Work 2020 winners following a survey of the Bank’s 220 employees. The Top Place to Work distinction is determined by an exhaustive employee survey that measures 24 key factors including leadership, compensation, training, workplace flexibility, and diversity.

“We’re very proud of this achievement as it’s based solely on feedback from Envision Bank colleagues,” said Bill Parent, Envision Bank President and CEO. “The Boston Globe’s recognition of Envision Bank’s work environment is a testament to the work we have done to create a professional, welcoming environment where people can be authentic. Trust, transparency and respect are the foundation for everything we do when we interact with our colleagues.”

Envision Bank provides performance-based compensation, a comprehensive menu of benefits, ongoing training and career growth opportunities. “We’re a company that cares and strives to place our colleagues’ needs first,” explained Envision Bank Vice President of People & Culture Beth Jacobson. “Work-life balance is a priority for us, and we’re able to flex our colleagues’ schedules through telecommuting arrangements, offer generous time-off benefits and work-life resources.”

The Boston Globe partnered with Energage, an employee research and consulting firm, to identify companies that exceed their employees’ expectations. More than 80,000 employees at 285 Massachusetts companies took the anonymous survey to measure the key factors determining the Top Places to Work.

“Maintaining and building a collaborative, transparent and fun environment is vital to retaining and fostering the people-focused culture of our organization. We are creating careers for our people and their workplace satisfaction relates to our long-term success and that of our customers and communities,” added Parent.

About Envision Bank
Envision Bank is a publicly traded company under the holding company of Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ: RNDB) and is headquartered in Stoughton, Massachusetts. Since 1851, the bank has taken a forward-looking approach to exceeding the expectations of their customers. The bank believes in a People + Tech Approach that makes banking fast, efficient, and simple. This customer-driven approach allows consumers and business owners to bank the way they want, where they want, and when they want. A top Massachusetts mortgage lender, Envision Bank takes this approach from application to closing with every customer from a first-time homebuyer to the homeowner who is ready to downsize. The bank also offers a full suite of cash management and lending products for busy business owners on the go, while not losing sight of the importance of developing personal relationships and an understanding of their customers’ needs. For more information on Envision Bank, please visit www.envisionbank.com.

