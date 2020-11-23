Misonix to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative products that enhance clinical outcomes, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Stavros Vizirgianakis, along with Joe Dwyer, Chief Financial Officer will be participating in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 2 and Thursday, December 3, 2020. Management will be available to host one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference throughout the day.



For more information about the conferences or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative. Alternatively, please contact Misonix’s investor relations firm, JCIR, at mson@jcir.com.