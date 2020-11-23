 

Misonix to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative products that enhance clinical outcomes, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Stavros Vizirgianakis, along with Joe Dwyer, Chief Financial Officer will be participating in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 2 and Thursday, December 3, 2020. Management will be available to host one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference throughout the day.

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative. Alternatively, please contact Misonix’s investor relations firm, JCIR, at mson@jcir.com.

About Misonix, Inc.
Misonix, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSON) is a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative tissue products. Its surgical team markets and sells BoneScalpel and SonaStar, which facilitate precise bone sculpting and removal of soft and hard tumors and tissue, primarily in the areas of neurosurgery, orthopedic, plastic and maxillo-facial surgery. The Company's wound team markets and sells TheraSkin, Therion, TheraGenesis and SonicOne to debride, treat and heal chronic and traumatic wounds in inpatient, outpatient and physician office sites of service. At Misonix, Better Matters! That is why throughout the Company’s history, Misonix has maintained its commitment to medical technology innovation and the development of products that radically improve outcomes for patients. Additional information is available on the Company's web site at www.misonix.com.

Contact:
Joe Dwyer
Chief Financial Officer
Misonix, Inc.
631-927-9113 		Norberto Aja, Jennifer Neuman
JCIR
212-835-8500 or mson@jcir.com

