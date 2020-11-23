Meridian Bioscience Participates in Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

CINCINNATI, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) announced today its participation in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. Jack Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, and Bryan Baldasare, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer pre-recorded a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.



To register for access to the pre-recorded fireside chat, go to the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.meridianbioscience.com/ and follow the link provided for the event. The recording will be available until February 15, 2021.