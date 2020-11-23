Lennart Sparud is leaving his position as CFO in Hexatronic Group

Hexatronic Group’s CFO, Lennart Sparud, has announced that he is leaving the company for a role as CFO at the privately owned investment company Profura Group.

“It’s almost six years since I started to work at Hexatronic and it has been very exciting and developing years. It was not an easy decision to leave Hexatronic and all fantastic and competent colleagues, but it is time for me to embrace new challenges” says Lennart Sparud.

“The Board and I would like to thank Lennart for his six years as the CFO of Hexatronic Group. Lennart has played a valuable role during a strong growth phase and the stock exchange listing. We wish Lennart good luck in his new role” says Henrik Larsson Lyon, Hexatronic´s Chief Executive Officer.

Lennart will continue his current role during the search for his successor, but for a maximum of six months.









Gothenburg, November 23, 2020

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group





This is information that Hexatronic Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.00 CET on November 23, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is a group that develops, markets and delivers products, components and system solutions with the main focus on the fiber optic market. Hexatronic offers a wide range of innovative system and product solutions mainly for passive fiber optic infrastructure with global trademarks like Matrix, Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, Drytech, Lightmate, Skyline and Wistom. The Group has its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden and has sales offices and/or subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, Finland, United Kingdom, Italy, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, China, New Zealand, US and Canada. The Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HTRO. For more information, visit www.hexatronicgroup.com .





Attachment