 

EnPro to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will present at the 2020 Bank of America Securities Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference on Monday, November 30. The company’s presentation is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time and will be made by Milt Childress, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The presentation will be webcast on the company’s website, https://www.enproindustries.com.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro is a leading technology company using materials science to push the boundaries of the semiconductor, life sciences, and other technology-enabled sectors. For more information about EnPro, visit the company’s website at https://www.enproindustries.com.

