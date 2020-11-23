 

CoStar Group Canada Welcomes New Chief Economist & Head of Market Analytics

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.11.2020, 16:00  |  41   |   |   

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces, is proud to announce the hire of Carl Gomez to serve as the company’s Chief Economist and Head of Market Analytics Canada. In this role, Mr. Gomez will be leading market analytics for Canada, working strategically to accelerate the brand’s growth momentum across the region and build a team of high performance, senior-level talent.

“With CoStar’s continued commitment to providing relevant and insightful analysis of economic and real estate market conditions, bringing in someone with Carl’s extensive experience and talent is indicative of our investment in optimizing value for our clients,” said Lisa Ruggles, Senior Vice President of Global Analytics, Research and News.

With more than 20 years of experience as an economist and respected institutional investment professional specializing in private equity real estate, Mr. Gomez boasts an impressive track record leading investment management, research and strategy. Most recently a Senior Vice President at QuadReal Property Group, Mr. Gomez was responsible for spearheading strategic market analysis from both the fundamental and capital markets perspective and took a leadership role in setting up the structure and systems of the company’s research group. Prior to joining QuadReal Property Group, he held various leadership positions from Senior Vice President and Chief Economist at Bentall Kennedy to Senior Economist at TD Bank Financial Group and at Canada Mortgage & Housing Corporation.

Since CoStar’s service was introduced in Canada in 2014, the company has equipped the market with the most reliable and cutting-edge tools helping clients succeed. CoStar delivers real-time, verified commercial real estate data that enables our commercial real estate clients to make informed, high impact decisions ahead of competitors. By combining the power of CoStar’s independent research organization – the industry’s largest – with global data delivery, software, and application solutions, clients can act on opportunities with confidence.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality sector. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online with over 7 million monthly unique visitors. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. CoStar Group’s websites attracted an average of approximately 69 million unique monthly visitors in aggregate in the third quarter of 2020. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe, Canada and Asia with a staff of over 4,300 worldwide, including the industry’s largest professional research organization. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com.

CoStar Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CoStar Group Canada Welcomes New Chief Economist & Head of Market Analytics CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces, is proud to announce the hire of Carl Gomez to serve as the company’s Chief Economist and Head of Market Analytics …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Pfizer Doses First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating anti-TFPI Investigational Therapy, ...
New Report Reveals How the Covid Crisis Could Set Back a Generation of Women in Business
BIOMARIN 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
Better World Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional ...
Schrödinger Announces a Multi-Target Drug Discovery, Development, and Commercialization ...
The Notices Convening the General Meetings of Peugeot S.A. Shareholders on January 4, 2021 Have ...
The GEO Group Announces Decision by Federal Bureau of Prisons to Not Rebid Its Contract for Rivers ...
Visa Commercial Pay Brings Virtual Card Capabilities to Clients and Partners Worldwide
XL Fleet Expects its Largest Partner to Double Orders in 2021
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.11.20
CoStar Group Agrees to Acquire Homesnap, a Digital Residential Real Estate Solutions Provider Used by 300,000 Agents Responsible for More Than Half of All US Residential Real Estate Sales
10.11.20
CoStar Group Rises on Fortune Magazine’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies
27.10.20
CoStar Group Third Quarter 2020 Revenues Increase 21% Year-over-Year with Third Quarter Sales of $53 Million Increasing 53% Above Second Quarter 2020 Sales

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.08.20
2
CoStar ist der führende digitale Immobiliendienstleister