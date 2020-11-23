CoStar Group Canada Welcomes New Chief Economist & Head of Market Analytics

“With CoStar’s continued commitment to providing relevant and insightful analysis of economic and real estate market conditions, bringing in someone with Carl’s extensive experience and talent is indicative of our investment in optimizing value for our clients,” said Lisa Ruggles, Senior Vice President of Global Analytics, Research and News.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces, is proud to announce the hire of Carl Gomez to serve as the company’s Chief Economist and Head of Market Analytics Canada. In this role, Mr. Gomez will be leading market analytics for Canada, working strategically to accelerate the brand’s growth momentum across the region and build a team of high performance, senior-level talent.

With more than 20 years of experience as an economist and respected institutional investment professional specializing in private equity real estate, Mr. Gomez boasts an impressive track record leading investment management, research and strategy. Most recently a Senior Vice President at QuadReal Property Group, Mr. Gomez was responsible for spearheading strategic market analysis from both the fundamental and capital markets perspective and took a leadership role in setting up the structure and systems of the company’s research group. Prior to joining QuadReal Property Group, he held various leadership positions from Senior Vice President and Chief Economist at Bentall Kennedy to Senior Economist at TD Bank Financial Group and at Canada Mortgage & Housing Corporation.

Since CoStar’s service was introduced in Canada in 2014, the company has equipped the market with the most reliable and cutting-edge tools helping clients succeed. CoStar delivers real-time, verified commercial real estate data that enables our commercial real estate clients to make informed, high impact decisions ahead of competitors. By combining the power of CoStar’s independent research organization – the industry’s largest – with global data delivery, software, and application solutions, clients can act on opportunities with confidence.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality sector. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online with over 7 million monthly unique visitors. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. CoStar Group’s websites attracted an average of approximately 69 million unique monthly visitors in aggregate in the third quarter of 2020. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe, Canada and Asia with a staff of over 4,300 worldwide, including the industry’s largest professional research organization. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005570/en/