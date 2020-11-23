 

Medallion Financial Corp. to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Crossover Consumer Finance Summit

23.11.2020, 16:00  |  42   |   |   

Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN, “Medallion Financial” or the “Company”) announced today that it will be participating in the Jefferies Virtual Crossover Consumer Finance Summit on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

For those interested in having a meeting with Medallion Financial, please contact your Jefferies representative.

About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a finance company that originates and services loans in various industries, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Medallion Bank, also originates and services consumer loans. Medallion Financial Corp. has lent more than $9 billion since its initial public offering in 1996.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company engaged in investment banking and capital markets, asset management and direct investing. Jefferies Group LLC, our largest subsidiary, is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S.

