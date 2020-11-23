The Greater Cannabis Company Announces Launch of Bob Ross Beauty and Cosmetics Products

The Company, through its Koltuv Ventures partnership, is developing and commercializing products under the highly sought out Bob Ross licensing program for use in beauty and cosmetics categories. The first cosmetic items in the Bob Ross Beauty line will include a collection of lip tints and eyeshadows that are based on actual colors created by Bob Ross, which he used to create some of his iconic works.

Starting with his beloved PBS series, "The Joy of Painting," Bob Ross became a cultural icon celebrated by generations of fans. His calm demeanor and supportive tone brought the literal joy of painting to enthusiasts around the world. Recently this iconic brand has been reinvigorated by a new generation of consumers looking for authentic and uplifting positivity and calmness. Now with a strong nostalgia for the show and new fans by way of streaming, Bob Ross went from this unassuming creative artist to now this pop culture icon.

The products will be in stores and for sale online in time for Holiday 2020. The Bob Ross beauty and cosmetic products will initially be sold through select Party City stores in the US, as well as other hand-picked brick and mortar retailers. The products will primarily be sold through e-tailers and driven by social media campaigns to target the growing Bob Ross fanbase, which currently has 1.5 million fans on Facebook.

The Greater Cannabis is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cannabinoid delivery systems. Greater Cannabis deploys its technology platform for use in the cannabis industry. The Company’s conveyance platform can be utilized to deliver cannabinoids without the harmful side effects found with other routes of cannabinoid administration. The technology is versatile in that for the first-time patients can receive lower dosing, enhanced bioavailability, and controlled rapid and delayed release using a fully dissolvable, non-irritant oral eluting patch. Greater Cannabis’ mission is to bring our technology to the global market through partnerships with leading cannabis and pharmaceutical companies for the benefit of patients and consumers. More information on the Greater Cannabis Company and its technology can be found on the Company’s website, www.gcanrx.com .

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues or results of operations. Additional risks and uncertainties are set forth in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov .

