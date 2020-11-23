 

HAEMATO AG: The sales of HAEMATO AG increased in the first nine months of 2020 by 23.8 % compared to the same period of the previous year to 175.6 million EUR

November 23, 2020

The sales of HAEMATO AG increased in the first nine months of 2020 by 23.8 % compared to the same period of the previous year to 175.6 million EUR.

HAEMATO AG, Berlin (ISIN: DE000A289VV1), achieved IFRS group sales of EUR 59.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 (previous year: EUR 47.8 million). For the observed period from January to September 2020, sales totaled EUR 175.6 million (previous year: EUR 141.8 million). Sales were thus 23.8 % above sales in the first nine months of 2019. EBITDA is 3.1 million euros (previous year: 1.5 million euros).

Despite the pandemic, HAEMATO AG was able to largely maintain its business processes with numerous organizational measures and to guarantee a constant supply of goods to its customers.

As one of the leading providers of specialty pharmaceuticals, the HAEMATO Group benefits from competition in the primary healthcare market. The specialization in medicines for the treatment of chronic diseases and for individual therapies leads us to expect a potential for growth in the future due to demographic development.

About HAEMATO:

HAEMATO AG, founded in 1993, is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the growing mar-kets of high-priced specialty pharmaceuticals in the indication areas of oncology and HIV as well as other chronic diseases.

HAEMATO AG is listed in the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Key figures on the HAEMATO AG share:
Subscribed capital: EUR 2,286,715
Listed class of shares: bearer ordinary shares
ISIN: DE000A289VV1
WKN: A289VV
Stock exchange code: HAEK




Contact:
HAEMATO AG, Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
ir@haemato.ag

Company: HAEMATO AG
Lilienthalstraße 5c
12529 Schönefeld
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
Fax: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 79
E-mail: ir@haemato.ag
Internet: www.haemato.ag
