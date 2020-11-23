 

Reduction of Methane Emissions Total Strengthens Its Commitment With The OGMP 2.0 Initiative

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.11.2020, 16:42  |  53   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT), partner to the initiative since 2014, has joined the second phase of the Oil & Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP 2.0) of the United Nations Environment Programme, which brings together industrial companies, governments and NGOs to better monitor and report methane emissions in order to reduce them. This second phase of the partnership aims at defining a broader and more ambitious methane-reporting framework, extended to the entire gas value chain and to non-operated assets.

"As one of the world leaders in the natural gas value chain, Total is committed to reducing methane emissions to ensure that natural gas continues to play its key role in the energy transition; this new partnership will foster the sharing of industry best practices, especially on non-operated assets, and improve monitoring," said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman & CEO of Total. "Our performance is amongst the industry’s best as we have already cut methane emissions by 45% since 2010. And in order to progress further on monitoring, Total invests in cutting-edge R&D programs to support the development of future detection and measurement technologies".

Total's methane emissions

Total’s methane emissions stood at 68 kilotons in 2019, representing an emission intensity of around 0.2% of the commercial gas produced on operated upstream oil and gas facilities. The Group's objective is to reduce that intensity below 0,2%, and notably to reduce it further for the gas assets to below 0.1% of the commercial gas produced.

To control those emissions, Total addresses the various sources of methane – mainly flaring, venting and fugitive emissions – and follows strict design standards to ensure near-zero emissions for its new projects. Total is committed to zero routine flaring by 2030 and has reduced this type of flaring by 80% since 2010.

The Group has an extensive research program to develop emission measurement technologies – with fixed camera, drones or satellites – and has established, in the south of France, a specific dedicated testing site for such technologies (TADI – Total Anomaly Detection Initiatives).

Total is a member of numerous industry associations and reviews regularly their positions on climate, in particular on methane, to promote the axes of progress to which it is committed. The Group also takes position on public policies when relevant, as in 2019 when it publicly voiced its opposition to the rollback of methane regulations in the United States.

► Read more here about our Climate Ambition "Getting to Net Zero", with a focus on methane emissions on page 22 ◄

About the OGMP

The OGMP, launched at the UN Climate Summit in 2014, was created by the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC) as a voluntary initiative to help companies reduce methane emissions in the oil and gas sector. It is a collaboration between the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), the European Commission (EC), the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC) and 64 leading oil and gas companies representing 30 % of the world’s oil and gas production on five continents, and offers a credible platform to help member companies demonstrate actual reductions to industry stakeholders.

About Total

Total is a broad energy company that produces and markets fuels, natural gas and electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is more affordable, more reliable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

* * * * *

Cautionary Note
 This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. The entities in which TOTAL SE directly or indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. TOTAL SE has no liability for their acts or omissions. In this document, the terms “Total”, “Total Group” and Group are sometimes used for convenience. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may also be used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them.
This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TOTAL SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Seite 1 von 2
Total Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Total - alle Zeichen stehen auf Ausbruch
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Reduction of Methane Emissions Total Strengthens Its Commitment With The OGMP 2.0 Initiative Regulatory News: Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT), partner to the initiative since 2014, has joined the second phase of the Oil & Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP 2.0) of the United Nations Environment Programme, which brings together industrial …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Pfizer Doses First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating anti-TFPI Investigational Therapy, ...
New Report Reveals How the Covid Crisis Could Set Back a Generation of Women in Business
BIOMARIN 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
Schrödinger Announces a Multi-Target Drug Discovery, Development, and Commercialization ...
Better World Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional ...
The Notices Convening the General Meetings of Peugeot S.A. Shareholders on January 4, 2021 Have ...
The GEO Group Announces Decision by Federal Bureau of Prisons to Not Rebid Its Contract for Rivers ...
Visa Commercial Pay Brings Virtual Card Capabilities to Clients and Partners Worldwide
XL Fleet Expects its Largest Partner to Double Orders in 2021
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:53 Uhr
Aktien Europa: Impfstoff rückt näher und Aktienkurse steigen
10:09 Uhr
Thorsten Küfner: Öl, Royal Dutch Shell, Total, BP in der Analyse
21.11.20
4 Gründe für den Besitz von Öl-Aktien
21.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 47/20
18.11.20
Electric Vehicles: Total to Operate 2,300 EV Charge Points of the Bélib’ Network in Paris
16.11.20
Total and CMA CGM Complete World’s Largest Liquefied Natural Gas Bunkering Operation at Port of Rotterdam
13.11.20
TOTAL SE: Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)
12.11.20
Total and ADNOC Sign Strategic Framework Agreement on CO2 Emissions Reduction and CCUS
12.11.20
Electric Mobility in Germany: Total Acquires Charging Solutions and Becomes the Operator of a Network of 2,000 EV Charge Points
10.11.20
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage Simulator

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
585
Total - alle Zeichen stehen auf Ausbruch
10.04.20
4
ANALYSE: Bernstein rät zur Vorsicht bei Ölaktien und stuft den Sektor ab
09.03.20
2
Nach Ölpreisverfall auch günstigere Kraftstoffpreise möglich