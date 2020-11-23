Trintech, Inc.: Trintech Client ABB Named Winner in 13th Annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards

 

Trintech Client ABB Named Winner in 13th Annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards

Implementation of Trintech's Cadency solution lands firm in top slot of the Office of Finance category

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2020 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, announced today that its customer, ABB, a leading global engineering company, has been named the winner in the "Office of Finance" category of the 13th annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards. ABB's win is attributed to its innovative use of Trintech's Cadency solution, standardizing its Record to Report process and generating increased efficiency across its global team.

"Technology is essential but achieving the most from technology requires leadership to implement change," notes Robert Kugel, Senior Vice President and Research Director at Ventana Research. "We gave ABB and Trintech our 2020 Digital Leadership award for having successfully tackled an ambitious close process digitization and standardization project in a decentralized worldwide organization."

In its 13th year, the Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards program showcases "the leadership and use of business applications or technology that contribute significantly to improved efficiency, productivity and the performance of their organization." ABB partnered with Trintech and Capgemini to standardize the firm's Record to Report process, with a focus on balance sheet reconciliation, month-end closing and manual journal entries. With Trintech's Cadency solution, ABB realized greater efficiencies through streamlined policies designed to fit the needs of its specific compliance framework and more effectively manage live data to support its Record to Report process. Cadency has also provided ABB with scalability across the firm's global operations, centralizing core financial processes.

