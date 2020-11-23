 

DGAP-News Symrise to expand Scent & Care Activities through Acquisition of Sensient's Fragrances Business Unit

DGAP-News: Symrise AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Agreement
Symrise to expand Scent & Care Activities through Acquisition of Sensient's Fragrances Business Unit

23.11.2020 / 17:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

  • Purchase agreement signed for fragrance and aroma chemicals business of SensientTechnologies Corporation
  • Significant step to further strengthen market leadership in renewable fragrance ingredients
  • Further expansion of customer base and presence, particularly in EAME and Latin America
  • Targeted investments to grow European fragrances R&D and manufacturing site in Granada
 

Symrise AG has signed a purchase agreement with Sensient Technologies Corporation (Milwaukee, USA) to acquire their fragrance and aroma chemicals activities. These comprise a wide range of aroma molecules and fragrances from natural and renewable sources. In fiscal year 2019, the business unit generated revenues of approx. 77 million Euros. With the acquisition, Symrise will strengthen its backward integration and broaden its leadership position as a supplier of fragrance ingredients which are increasingly demanded for use, especially in personal and home care products. Symrise will furthermore gain access to additional customers and strengthen its presence particularly in EAME and Latin America. Going forward, Symrise plans to also strengthen its manufacturing footprint in Spain with targeted investments in the manufacturing site in Granada that will be acquired.

"We constantly screen strategic opportunities in continuation of our ambitions in certain growth segments and also make bold steps in challenging times. With the Sensient activities, Symrise is expanding its range of fragrance ingredients and will thus boost its competitiveness in the creation of fragrance compositions. In view of the increasing importance of natural and renewable raw materials for the fragrance industry, the new product range ideally complements our current portfolio. We are convinced that we will once more fully deliver on our strategic priorities with this acquisition. We drive growth while at the same time strengthening our leadership position in fragrance ingredients and green chemistry," said Dr. Heinz-Jürgen Bertram, CEO of Symrise AG.

