Keysight Collaborates With NTU Singapore on Hybrid Vehicle to Everything Communications

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced a collaboration with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) to develop a transceiver test bench for a hybrid vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system.

To fully realize smart mobility, there are several technology challenges including V2X, which is a rapidly emerging technology. V2X technologies include dedicated short-range communication (DSRC) and cellular-V2X (C-V2X). However, a single unified V2X test solution does not currently exist.

NTU Singapore is currently conducting research on a reconfigurable transceiver system specifically for hybrid (DSRC+C-V2X) communication at 5.9 GHz ISM band. This also includes possible extension to the millimeter-wave (mmWave) frequency range using cost-effective complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) technology.

Keysight provided NTU with test solutions and capabilities for generating and analyzing both DSRC and C-V2X signals. This included testing and validation requirements for multi-components and system-level specifications in V2X communication standards, as well as 5G signal generation and analysis in the mmWave frequency range and multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) mode. As a result, NTU could generate accurate and full characterization of the newly developed transceiver.

Associate Professor Boon Chirn Chye from NTU’s School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, the lead investigator for the project, said “Keysight's mmWave expertise and advanced solutions coupled with NTU’s deep expertise in vehicular communications and integrated circuit designs, yielded valuable insights which helped in accelerating the development of hybrid V2X communications that will be tested on the NTU Smart Campus.”

"We are delighted to provide NTU with a wide range of our test and measurement solutions that enable their cutting-edge research," said EE Huei Sin, senior vice president and president of the Electronic Industrial Solutions Group at Keysight Technologies. "It's another example of Keysight’s ongoing partnerships with universities to discover the next breakthrough in technology."

