 

Saniona Reports Positive Topline Results from Tesomet Phase 2 Open-Label Extension Study in Hypothalamic Obesity

PRESS RELEASE

November 23, 2020

  • Tesomet was well-tolerated in hypothalamic obesity patients throughout the duration of the 48-week trial (24 week double-blind [DB] followed by 24 week open label extension [OLE]), with no clinically meaningful differences in heart rate or blood pressure observed. All patients who entered the OLE study completed it.
  • Patients receiving Tesomet for the full 48 weeks of the study demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in body weight and waist circumference from baseline to Week 48, as well as improvements in glycemic control. Improvements observed in the DB period of the study were maintained over the duration of the OLE period.
  • Patients who received placebo in the DB period of the study and were subsequently switched to Tesomet for the OLE period also achieved reductions in body weight and waist circumference after being switched to Tesomet.
  • Saniona to host webcast with Dr. Ulla Feldt-Rasmussen on Tuesday, 24 November 2020, at 2:00pm ET / 20.00 CET.

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced positive top-line results from the Phase 2 open-label extension study of Tesomet in patients with hypothalamic obesity (HO). Patients treated with Tesomet for nearly one year (24 week double-blind [DB] followed by 24 week open label extension [OLE]) demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in body weight and waist circumference, as well as improvements in glycemic control. No clinically meaningful differences in heart rate or blood pressure were observed over the course of the trial.

“Hypothalamic obesity is a rare disorder characterized by severe and debilitating obesity that is often complicated by depression, impulse control issues, complicated symptoms from necessary replacement of pituitary hormones, and increased risk of cardiometabolic disorders. There are no treatments specifically approved for HO, and standard weight loss approaches such as surgery, medication and lifestyle counseling are mostly ineffective in this rare disease,” said Professor Ulla Feldt-Rasmussen, M.D., DMSc., Department of Medical Endocrinology and Metabolism, Rigshospitalet Copenhagen University Hospital and Principal Investigator on the Phase 2 study. “The data from this nearly year-long study demonstrate the potential of Tesomet to help manage multiple key symptoms of HO – not only weight gain but also the metabolic dysfunction that can lead to serious diabetic complications. I look forward to the evaluation of Tesomet in further clinical studies.”

