 

Global Warming Solutions Inc. Announces Successful Completion of PCAOB Audit. Introduces New Product Line.

Jacksonville, Florida, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solution Inc., (OTC MARKETS: GWSO), is pleased to announce that it has completed an audit of its financial statements for fiscal years 2019 and 2018.  The Company can now start up-listing to the OTCQB Alternative Reporting Standards and Guidelines.
The audited financial statements for fiscal 2019 and 2018 have been filed at OTC Markets.
CEO Vladimir Vasilenko stated, “The company has now completed PCAOB audits for the previous two fiscal years and is now in compliance with all of the requirements needed to advance the company’s future growth.”
On a more exciting note, we are thrilled to introduce a new hybrid method to deploy HLE (Healthy Lighting Energy) with Ozone for killing pathogenic microorganisms- bacteria, fungi/molds and viruses.

Ozone has been recognized as a natural killer of viruses in nature. The company’s HLE (Healthy Lighting Energy) of special lighting system that was designed, works synergistically with Ozone in killing microbes not only in air and on a surface of any materials, food and any other products or clothing but also within them because of high penetration ability (up to 10 cm or 4 inches) of HLE in a volume of solid or liquid matters of a treated object. This synergistic effect makes our sterilization technology unique and safe at the same time because HLE does not deploy any dangerous radiation including UV-C light. The hybrid systems that combined portable or stationary Ozone generators, with HLE lighting bars or panels can be used effectively in crowded hospitals, public spaces, closed public transportation, and indoor homes.

The company is working on bringing to the market an ozonated water device within faucet systems. Ozone is a much stronger disinfectant in destroying viruses and bacteria in the water when compared with chlorine. The University of Dundee evaluated the anti-microbial efficiency of ozone water from an ozone generating faucet. They found that it’s antimicrobial properties are 100 times stronger and react 3000 times faster than chlorine as a disinfectant within the first minute. Ozone leaves no trace of residual products upon oxidative reaction. After 20 minutes, ozonated water reverts into plain water and oxygen gas. They believed that the use of ozone water may reduce the usage of toxic chemical disinfectants up to 50%application of this device is endless as light sources can be used in most industries. The company is expecting a tremendous interest in the product and has already been approached by some of the largest international distributors which we expect to be followed by many orders.

To learn more about Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Visit: http://www.gwsogroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building, or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at https://www.gwsogroup.com.

Contact:
Vladimir Vasilenko
CEO
Global Warming Solutions, Inc.
Vladimir@gwsogroup.com


