Herdís Gunnarsdóttir has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Íslandsbanki.

She replaces Flóki Halldórsson, who recently resigned from Íslandsbanki hf.‘s board of directors, see announcement on 4 November 2020 here.

Herdís is the director of The Icelandic Social Insurance Administration's rights division and has previously worked, e.g. as the director of the Health Institute of the South of Iceland.

Herdís has extensive experience serving as a board member in the field of non-governmental organizations, trade unions, pension funds, banks and in European partnership.

Herdís has served as an alternate member of the Board since April 2016.