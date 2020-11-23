 

FOX Nation to Present Its First Original Holiday Production Entitled “Christmas in the Rockies”

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.11.2020, 17:42  |  55   |   |   

FOX Nation, FOX News Media’s on demand subscription-based streaming service, will debut its first holiday-themed original scripted production entitled “Christmas in the Rockies.” Available on the platform beginning Thursday, November 26th, the film will feature cameos from FOX & Friends’ co-hosts Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt.

Produced by Brain Power Studio in association with INSP Films and FOX Nation, “Christmas in the Rockies” follows the journey of Katie Jolly, a driven young woman with aspirations to leave her small town of Homewood and the family business behind for a career in New York City. Katie’s dreams come to a halt when her father’s sudden injury leaves the future of the company on her shoulders. Saddled with Jolly Lumber’s looming financial troubles, she must also navigate the complexities of love and family as well as the pressure to win the annual Lumberjack Competition.

During the film, FOX & Friends co-hosts Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt make cameo appearances as Jolly Lumber customers, ending with an invitation for Katie to join the signature morning hosts on the curvy couch in New York City. The film is exclusive to the platform in the United States on video on demand until November 2021. In addition to “Christmas in the Rockies,” FOX Nation has acquired the rights to additional Christmas movies including “Christmas on the Range” and “Christmas on the Coast.” Currently available on the platform, the feel-good scripted holiday programming features family, love and business.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring thousands of hours of content, the OTT product includes lifestyle/entertainment shows as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. FOX Nation is available on iOS and Android devices as well as Apple TV, Web, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One and Comcast Xfinity & Cox Contour platforms.

Seite 1 von 2
Fox Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FOX Nation to Present Its First Original Holiday Production Entitled “Christmas in the Rockies” FOX Nation, FOX News Media’s on demand subscription-based streaming service, will debut its first holiday-themed original scripted production entitled “Christmas in the Rockies.” Available on the platform beginning Thursday, November 26th, the film …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Pfizer Doses First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating anti-TFPI Investigational Therapy, ...
Schrödinger Announces a Multi-Target Drug Discovery, Development, and Commercialization ...
Miley Cyrus Kicks Off “Amazon Music Holiday Plays”: A Weekly Concert Experience Featuring Performances and Whimsical Pageantry, December 1, in her ...
The GEO Group Announces Decision by Federal Bureau of Prisons to Not Rebid Its Contract for Rivers ...
New Report Reveals How the Covid Crisis Could Set Back a Generation of Women in Business
BIOMARIN 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
Better World Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional ...
The Notices Convening the General Meetings of Peugeot S.A. Shareholders on January 4, 2021 Have ...
Merck Submits Applications for Licensure of V114, the Company’s Investigational 15-valent ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 47/20
16.11.20
FOX News Digital Network Records Highest Month of Multiplatform Views in History
29.10.20
FOX Business Network to Present Special Live Coverage of the 2020 Presidential Election on Tuesday, November 3rd
29.10.20
FOX News Channel’s Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum to Co-Anchor Marathon “FOX News Democracy 2020” Coverage on Election Day
29.10.20
FOX Nation to Host Second Annual Patriot Awards Ceremony on Friday, November 20th
29.10.20
FOX News International Expands Distribution to 27 Countries Worldwide Ahead of the United States Presidential Election
27.10.20
FOX News Channel Earns Highest-Rated Primetime Monthly Average in the History of Cable Led by Tucker Carlson Tonight