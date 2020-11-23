FOX Nation to Present Its First Original Holiday Production Entitled “Christmas in the Rockies”

FOX Nation, FOX News Media’s on demand subscription-based streaming service, will debut its first holiday-themed original scripted production entitled “Christmas in the Rockies.” Available on the platform beginning Thursday, November 26th, the film will feature cameos from FOX & Friends’ co-hosts Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt.

Produced by Brain Power Studio in association with INSP Films and FOX Nation, “Christmas in the Rockies” follows the journey of Katie Jolly, a driven young woman with aspirations to leave her small town of Homewood and the family business behind for a career in New York City. Katie’s dreams come to a halt when her father’s sudden injury leaves the future of the company on her shoulders. Saddled with Jolly Lumber’s looming financial troubles, she must also navigate the complexities of love and family as well as the pressure to win the annual Lumberjack Competition.